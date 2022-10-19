Putin Declares Martial Law in Illegally Annexed Ukrainian Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday formally declared martial law in\u0026nbsp;Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian regions that he illegally annexed last month.\r\n\r\nNoting that martial law had already been in effect in the occupied Ukrainian regions prior to their annexation, Putin said in a nationally televised address that \u0022we need to formalize this regime within the framework of Russian legislation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Therefore, I signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation,\u0022 the Russian leader said. \u0022In the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to heads of all Russian regions.\u0022\r\n\r\nPutin added that the decree \u0022will immediately be sent to the Federation Council for approval.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussia\u0026#039;s military does not fully control the four annexed Ukrainian regions.\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reported that Russian lawmakers are expected to \u0022quickly seal Putin’s decision to impose martial law,\u0022 which comes amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has forced Moscow\u0026#039;s forces to retreat in several major areas.\r\n\r\nIt also comes as fears of nuclear catastrophe are rising as the war drags on with no diplomatic resolution in sight, with Western powers continuing to pump weapons into Ukraine and Putin lobbing nuclear threats and bombarding major cities.\r\n\r\nAP noted that Putin \u0022didn\u0026#039;t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order was effective starting Thursday.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the four annexed regions,\u0022 the outlet added.