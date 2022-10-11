Former Starbucks Manager Tells NLRB He Was Ordered to Punish Pro-Union Workers

A former manager of several Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York told the National Labor Relations Board that corporate representatives ordered him to retaliate against workers who supported unionization efforts, according to new reporting.\r\n\r\nDavid Almond, who until January managed several stores in the Buffalo area—where the pro-labor push among Starbucks workers across the U.S. began in 2021—told the NLRB in sworn testimony in August that the company had provided him with a list of pro-union employees and told him to find reasons to reprimand or penalize them.\r\n\r\n\u0022Corporate is hoping that store managers will relinquish all agency to wage war with their partners, but David decided to be brave and stand up for partners everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to a transcript of Almond\u0026#039;s testimony, which Bloomberg obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the company pushed back when Almond told higher-ups that a particular person on the list was an exemplary employee and there was nothing for which he could reprimand her.\r\n\r\nA corporate employee told Almond to \u0022go through her files,\u0022 he told the NLRB, and also said to him, \u0022I\u0026#039;m sure there\u0026#039;s something in there we can use against her.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe list provided to Almond included workers that the company had determined supported the unionization campaign which has now spread from Buffalo to 330 stores in 38 states, with 248 stores so far voting in favor of joining a union.\r\n\r\nThe company asked him to follow one worker who had been seen holding a pro-union sign and told him to make sure a manager was present in his stores at all times to discourage employees from talking about the campaign.\r\n\r\nA spokesperson for the company denied Almond\u0026#039;s allegations in a statement emailed to Bloomberg.\r\n\r\nStarbucks has been accused of illegally retaliating against pro-union workers by the NLRB, and Starbucks Workers United, the independent union formed by employees, has filed complaints with the board alleging that the company unlawfully fired more than 80 union supporters.\r\n\r\nIn August, a federal judge ordered the company to hire back seven workers who had been illegally fired from a store in Memphis. CEO Howard Schultz has drawn condemnation from labor rights supporters for holding meetings where he has pushed workers to reject the union and for attacking pro-union workers in the press.\r\n\r\nAlmond said the company\u0026#039;s anti-union activities led him to resign from his position earlier this year, telling the NLRB he felt he was being pressured to break labor laws.\r\n\r\n\u0022I didn\u0026#039;t want to do illegal stuff,\u0022 he said in his testimony. \u0022I\u0026#039;ve worked my entire life to build up a career of integrity, and I was not going to allow Starbucks to take that from me.\u0022\r\n\r\nStarbucks Workers United applauded Almond for speaking out against the company.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Corporate is hoping that store managers will relinquish all agency to wage war with their partners, but David decided to be brave and stand up for partners everywhere,\u0022 said Maggie Carter, a barista and organizer based in Knoxville, Tennessee.