Rights Groups Call Biden Order for Spying, Data Sharing Deal With EU 'Insufficient'

Privacy rights advocates on Friday expressed disappointment with U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s new executive order intended to advance a surveillance and data transfer agreement with the European Union.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a partial fix to a substantial problem.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This executive order is a positive yet insufficient step to ensure that any future E.U.-U.S. data transfer deal effectively protects people\u0026#039;s rights, and doesn\u0026#039;t end up invalidated by the E.U.\u0026#039;s highest court,\u0022 said Estelle Massé, global data protection lead at Access Now.\r\n\r\n\u0022Access Now appreciates the work done to bring more clarity on U.S. safeguards,\u0022 she added, \u0022but the measures signed today are not sufficient to guarantee an effective right to remedy and to put limitations to the far-reaching scope of U.S. surveillance.\u0022\r\n\r\nAshley Gorski, senior staff attorney with the ACLU National Security Project, was similarly critical.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden\u0026#039;s executive order does not go far enough. It fails to adequately protect the privacy of Americans and Europeans, and it fails to ensure that people whose privacy is violated will have their claims resolved by a wholly independent decision-maker,\u0022 she said. \u0022Although the executive order is a step in the right direction, it does not meet basic legal requirements in the E.U., leaving E.U.-U.S. data transfers in jeopardy going forward.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s order follows the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) striking down the \u0022Privacy Shield\u0022 data sharing agreement in 2020 after invalidating the \u0022Safe Harbor\u0022 deal five years earlier, in the wake of whistleblower Edward Snowden exposing U.S. mass surveillance.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe order—which all relevant agencies must update their policies to comply with—says in part that \u0022the United States shall conduct signals intelligence collection activities only following a determination that a specific signals intelligence collection activity, based on a reasonable assessment of all relevant factors, is necessary to advance a validated intelligence priority.\u0022\r\n\r\nA White House fact sheet claims the order \u0022bolsters an already rigorous array of privacy and civil liberties safeguards for U.S. signals intelligence activities,\u0022 highlighting that it \u0022creates an independent and binding mechanism enabling individuals in qualifying states and regional economic integration organizations… to seek redress if they believe their personal data was collected\u0022 in a manner that violates U.S. law.\r\n\r\nThe civil liberties protection officer in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence \u0022will conduct an initial investigation of qualifying complaints,\u0022 the fact sheet explains. Biden\u0026#039;s order also directs the U.S. attorney general to establish a Data Protection Review Court \u0022to provide independent and binding review\u0022 of the first-round decisions.\r\n\r\nU.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters at a Thursday briefing that the administration\u0026#039;s commitments \u0022fully address\u0022 the CJEU\u0026#039;s previous concerns \u0022and will cover personal data transfers to the United States under E.U. law,\u0022 according to Politico.\r\n\r\nAs the news outlet reported:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe executive order is the next step in the creation of a new trans-Atlantic data sharing agreement that is needed for thousands of companies—from Google to General Electric—to move data between two of the world\u0026#039;s most important economies. The decree will now be sent to Brussels where the European Commission—alongside input from the bloc\u0026#039;s privacy agencies and politicians, as well as E.U. countries—will transpose the text into its own rules.\r\n\r\nThat process is expected to take around six months, and will lead to a final pact being published in roughly March, 2023.\r\n\r\nSenior Biden administration officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said they were confident the White House executive order and the Department of Justice\u0026#039;s new regulations would satisfy the commission\u0026#039;s concerns. More importantly, the officials said they felt the new framework would also withstand any legal challenges that would force the U.S. government to have to go back to the drawing board.\r\n\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, disappointed privacy rights supporters—who were skeptical that the E.O. will meet the E.U.\u0026#039;s standards—argued that Biden\u0026#039;s inadequate action is proof that Congress must step in.\r\n\r\n\u0022The United States must urgently act to reform surveillance, provide privacy and data protection rights in its statutes at the federal level, and give non-U.S. persons a comprehensive right to remedy,\u0022 said Willmary Escoto, U.S. data protection lead at Access Now.\r\n\r\n\u0022The lack of political willingness in the U.S. to protect privacy, in statutes and in practice, is putting people at risk in the U.S. and outside,\u0022 Escoto warned. \u0022This is a partial fix to a substantial problem, and while negotiators have made progress, this order may not satisfy all the requirements set by the E.U. court.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress must enact meaningful surveillance reform.\u0022\r\n\r\nDemand Progress senior policy counsel Sean Vitka declared that the order \u0022fails to put in place the meaningful reforms necessary to protect privacy on both sides of the Atlantic and should be rejected as insufficient.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The E.O. expressly provides for bulk surveillance, guaranteeing entirely innocent people will be harmed. It does not provide meaningful redress for people who have been wrongfully spied upon, including by failing to require government notice to them. And the E.O. can be changed by the administration at will,\u0022 he continued. \u0022The White House has failed to grapple meaningfully with the privacy questions at the heart of this issue. Congress must act where the administration has not.\u0022\r\n\r\nGorski at the ACLU agreed, stressing that \u0022the problems with the U.S. surveillance regime cannot be cured by an executive order alone.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To protect our privacy and to put trans-Atlantic data transfers on a sound legal footing, Congress must enact meaningful surveillance reform,\u0022 she said. \u0022Until that happens, U.S. businesses and individuals will continue to pay the price.\u0022