Son Decries Herschel Walker as Abortion Story Leads to Accusations of Family Violence

The adult son of former NFL star and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker accused his father of violence and dishonesty late Monday following The Daily Beast\u0026#039;s bombshell report that the self-styled purveyor of \u0022family values\u0022 and fervent enemy of reproductive rights paid for a former girlfriend\u0026#039;s abortion in 2009.\r\n\r\nCiting the unnamed ex-girlfriend\u0026#039;s account, a receipt from the abortion clinic, a \u0022get well\u0022 card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt, The Daily Beast reported that Walker \u0022reimbursed\u0022 the woman for the abortion and \u0022told her it would be more convenient to terminate the pregnancy, saying it was \u0026#039;not the right time\u0026#039; for him to have a child.\u0022\r\n\r\nWalker is now running to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on a platform that includes support for a federal ban on all abortions, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the person giving birth.\r\n\r\nShortly after The Daily Beast\u0026#039;s story—which Walker denied—was published, Walker\u0026#039;s 23-year-old son Christian took to Twitter to decry what he said were his father\u0026#039;s lies and past violent behavior.\r\n\r\n\u0022I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,\u0022 wrote Christian Walker, a right-wing social media personality. \u0022You\u0026#039;re not a \u0026#039;family man\u0026#039; when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over six times in six months running from your violence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Monday that \u0022Christian Walker is the son of Cindy Grossman, an ex-wife of Walker who has accused the Republican of threatening to choke and shoot her.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022She obtained a restraining order against him in 2005 after he allegedly threatened to kill her and her then-boyfriend,\u0022 the newspaper noted. \u0022\u0026#039;He held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out,\u0026#039; Grossman said in a CNN interview in 2008.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe abortion report marked the latest revelation in a campaign that\u0026#039;s been plagued with scandals largely related to Walker\u0026#039;s family life and personal conduct, including allegations that he has tried to hide his other three children—stories seen as politically relevant given his \u0022family values\u0022 posturing and criticism of \u0022the fatherless home.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Georgia Senate seat for which Walker is contending—and, if recent polling is any indication, has a shot at winning—is crucial, as it helped Democrats gain their slim majority in 2020. Walker has continued to receive raucous applause from right-wing religious audiences on the campaign trail in Georgia despite the accusations against him.\r\n\r\nAsked about The Daily Beast\u0026#039;s story, Warnock—a proponent of abortion rights—told reporters Monday that he will \u0022let the pundits decide how they think it will impact the race.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But I have been consistent in my view that a patient\u0026#039;s room is too narrow and cramped for space for a woman and the government,\u0022 Warnock added. \u0022My view on that has not changed.\u0022