Ukraine Responds to Putin Annexations With Fast-Track NATO Application

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday formally applied for NATO membership after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to annex four Ukrainian territories, moves that signal the monthslong war is only escalating further amid growing fears of a nuclear conflict.\r\n\r\n\u0022De facto, we have already made our way to NATO,\u0022 Zelenskyy said in a statement, making his case for officially joining the alliance whose members have pumped billions of dollars worth of high-tech weaponry into the war zone.\r\n\r\n\u0022If this cycle of escalation continues unchecked, then the prospect of direct nuclear conflict between America and Russia will become an active probability.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have already proven compatibility with alliance standards,\u0022 Zelenskyy continued. \u0022They are real for Ukraine—real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction. We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo succeed, Ukraine\u0026#039;s bid for NATO membership must be accepted unanimously by alliance nations, an outcome that is currently seen as highly unlikely. If Ukraine were to become a NATO member, the alliance would be obligated to send troops to Ukraine to directly fight invading Russian forces, ushering in World War III and a direct clash of nuclear-armed powers.\r\n\r\n\u0022Will the world stand idly by as we careen towards nuclear apocalypse?\u0022 Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, asked in response to Ukraine\u0026#039;s application for \u0022accelerated\u0022 NATO membership.\r\n\r\nThe application comes months into what\u0026#039;s devolved into a devastating war and a massive humanitarian crisis with no end in sight as major world powers—including the United States—fail to mount an effective push for diplomacy, despite widespread global support for an end to the conflict and the mounting threat of nuclear catastrophe.\r\n\r\nIn a \u002260 Minutes\u0022 appearance that aired Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that peace talks have not resumed because \u0022Russia has not demonstrated any willingness in this moment to engage in meaningful discussions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If and when that changes,\u0022 said Blinken, \u0022we will do everything we can to support a diplomatic process.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a ceremony on Friday, Putin said he wants to resume peace talks with Ukraine but is not willing to negotiate over the four newly annexed regions.\r\n\r\nZelenskyy, for his part, said Friday that \u0022we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnatol Lieven, director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, wrote in a column Friday that \u0022the very fact that direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are now so difficult means that the Biden administration must assume greater responsibility for diplomatic efforts to contain and limit the conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Not to do so would essentially be abdicating its responsibility to protect the United States and the American people from threats to their very existence,\u0022 Lieven argued. \u0022This danger is in no sense hypothetical or speculative. Both before and during the war, the Biden administration has responded to Russia\u0026#039;s aggressive moves by increasing its support to Ukraine. At every point, the Russian government has responded not by backing down, but by further escalating in turn.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If this cycle of escalation continues unchecked,\u0022 he warned, \u0022then the prospect of direct nuclear conflict between America and Russia will become an active probability.\u0022