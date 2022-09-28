Demanding Broad Reforms, Thousands of Inmate Workers on Strike at Alabama Prisons

Saying that even a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2020 did not solve the \u0022humanitarian crisis\u0022 that has gone on for years in Alabama\u0026#039;s prison system, thousands of inmate workers are refusing to work this week to demand broad criminal justice reforms and changes to the state\u0026#039;s prison conditions.\r\n\r\nThe work stoppage began Monday after about three months of planning and organizing by inmates, with help from groups including Alabama Prison Advocacy and Incarcerated Families United.\r\n\r\nOrganizers circulated a \u0022message from the inside\u0022 saying the roughly 25,000 incarcerated people in the state are \u0022in the midst of a humanitarian crisis due to Eighth Amendment violations.\u0022 \u0022\r\n\r\nThis crisis has occurred as a result of antiquated sentencing laws that led to overcrowding, numerous deaths, [and] severe physical injury, as well as mental anguish to incarcerated individuals,\u0022 said the inmates.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBoth Sides of the Wall, an advocacy group run by Diyawn Caldwell, whose husband is incarcerated in Alabama, estimated that 80% of the state\u0026#039;s inmates would take part in the strike, disrupting the prison system as guards and other officials take over cooking, trash collection, and other jobs done by inmates.\r\n\r\nAlabama\u0026#039;s prisons are notoriously overcrowded; a 2019 report by the DOJ found the facilities at 182% capacity. The state\u0026#039;s Republican leaders plan to build two more prisons, but Caldwell told The New York Times that the state \u0022can\u0026#039;t build themselves out of the crisis that\u0026#039;s going on in the prison system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are not saying that we\u0026#039;re trying to let every murderer or rapist or even serial killer out of prison,\u0022 she added. \u0022We\u0026#039;re asking to give these people a fighting chance.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlong with the overcrowding and chronic understaffing, inmates face the use of solitary confinement as a \u0022protection\u0022 measure, \u0022a high level of violence\u0022 including rape, a failure by officials to separate sexually violent offenders from vulnerable inmates, and a lack of \u0022safe and sanitary\u0022 living conditions which have reportedly included open sewage, mold, and toxic fumes in kitchen areas.\r\n\r\n\u0022The DOJ\u0026#039;s intervention has done nothing to shift conditions inside Alabama prisons,\u0022 said Hannah Riley of the Southern Center for Human Rights, who posted the inmates\u0026#039; list of demands on Twitter. \u0022They remain incredibly unsafe, inhumane, and exploitative.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to major reforms within the state\u0026#039;s prisons, organizers are demanding:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tThe repeal of the state\u0026#039;s Habitual Felony Offender Act, which the ACLU has said \u0022unjustly incarcerates too many people for far too long\u0022 and has contributed to overcrowding;\r\n\tThe creation of a statewide conviction integrity unit to identify inmates who have been wrongfully convicted;\r\n\tThe adoption of mandatory parole criteria to guarantee that all those who are eligible for parole are released from prison; and\r\n\tThe elimination of life sentences without parole.\r\n\r\n\r\nEddie Burkhalter of the Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice tweeted about reports that officials in the prisons appear to be retaliating against people participating in the labor strike by serving far less food than inmates are usually offered.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Times also reported that Caldwell\u0026#039;s husband and his fellow inmates had \u0022received two sack lunches on Monday and Tuesday, rather than the normal three meals.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Monday, supporters of the strike assembled outside the Alabama Department of Corrections to give voice to the inmates\u0026#039; demands and protest the state\u0026#039;s plan to add more prisons to the dangerous and dysfunctional system.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022A huge salute to the incarcerated folks in Alabama striking against slave labor,\u0022 said the Woods Foundation, which works to end the death penalty and exonerate wrongfully convicted people. \u0022We stand in solidarity with these brave individuals!\u0022