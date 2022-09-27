Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A photo of the Nord Stream 2 leak

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 is seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm. (Photo: Danish Defense)

'A Really Big Hole': Sabotage Suspected as Nord Stream Pipelines Spew Methane

An investigation into the mysterious damage is ongoing amid fears of climate-damaging pollution and another supply shock that could worsen Europe's energy crisis as winter nears.

Jake Johnson

European officials raised the strong possibility of sabotage on Tuesday after the Nord Stream pipeline system that transports Russian gas under the Baltic Sea suffered major leaks, damage that could spark massive pollution and further exacerbate the continent's energy crisis as winter approaches.

"The damage that occurred in one day simultaneously at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented," Nord Stream AG, the Switzerland-based company that operates Nord Stream 1 and the not-yet-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which still contains gas.

Deliveries of gas through Nord Stream 1, meanwhile, were cut off by Russia earlier this month, a move Europe alleged was retaliation for sanctions imposed in response to Moscow's ongoing assault on Ukraine.

Both Nord Stream 1 and 2 were damaged Tuesday, the pipeline operator confirmed.

According to the Danish Defence Command, which discovered the leaks from the air via military helicopter units, "Nord Stream 1 has two leaks northeast of Bornholm, Nord Stream 2 has one leak south of Dueodde."

Danish Defence also released video footage of gas from Nord Stream 2 bubbling at the surface of the Baltic Sea:

Given the near-simultaneous timing of the leaks, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters Tuesday that "it's hard to imagine that these are coincidences."

"We can't rule out sabotage," said Frederiksen, who didn't speculate on who could be responsible.

Describing the extent of the damage, the Danish energy agency said: "This is not a small crack. It's a really big hole."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov likewise voiced concern about the leaks, calling news of the damage "very alarming."

"There is some damage in the pipe in the Danish economic zone, it is not yet clear what kind," said Peskov. "The pressure has dropped considerably. This is an unprecedented situation that needs to be dealt with urgently."

Peskov also hinted at the prospect of sabotage, saying Russia is not "excluding any options."

Reuters noted that "both pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between European capitals and Moscow that has pummeled major Western economies, sent gas prices soaring, and sparked a hunt for alternative energy supplies."

In February of this year, just prior to the Russian invasion, U.S. President Joe Biden said Nord Stream 2 would not move forward if Russian President Vladimir Putin went through with an attack on Ukraine.

"If Russia invades," Biden said during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, "then there will be longer Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."

Asked by a reporter how he would achieve that, Biden responded, "I promise you we will be able to do it."

German officials reportedly believe the pipeline leaks are the result of a targeted attack.

On top of the potential impacts on European nations' energy crisis, which critics say stems from their over-reliance on Russian fossil fuels, damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system could have major climate implications.

"This may not look as dramatic as an oil spill, but it's even more dangerous for the climate: that methane is going straight into the atmosphere," noted Jamie Henn, director of Fossil Free Media.

Tim McPhie, a spokesperson for the European Commission, said Tuesday that the pipeline damage "hasn't affected the security" of Europe's gas supply "as yet."

"Deliveries have been zero on Nord Stream 1 anyway, and North Stream 2 is not yet authorized to operate," McPhie continued. "We are also analyzing the potential impact of these leaks of methane, which is a gas which of course has considerable effects on climate change, and we are in touch with the member states about the potential impact on maritime navigation."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
A photo of the Nord Stream 2 leak

'A Really Big Hole': Sabotage Suspected as Nord Stream Pipelines Spew Methane

An investigation into the mysterious damage is ongoing amid fears of climate-damaging pollution and another supply shock that could worsen Europe's energy crisis as winter nears.

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to Sen. Bill Cassidy in the Senate building

Big Business Lobby Endorses Permitting Overhaul as Manchin Tries to Salvage Dirty Deal

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a powerful corporate group allied with fossil fuel interests, called Manchin's bill "thoughtful" as environmentalists warn it would further damage the planet.

Jake Johnson ·

student loan borrowers thank biden

Biden's Student Debt Relief to Cost a Fraction of US Giveaways to the Megarich and Pentagon

"In contrast to President Trump and Republicans who gave giant corporations $2 trillion in tax breaks, President Biden delivered transformative middle-class relief," said two senators.

Jessica Corbett ·

DART NASA

'Climate Change Is the Asteroid,' Say Critics of NASA Earth Defense Mission

"The actual clear and present danger to humanity is of course Earth breakdown from burning fossil fuels," said one NASA climate scientist.

Brett Wilkins ·

snowden

After Nearly a Decade in Exile, Snowden Granted Russian Citizenship

While the whistleblower said "a little stability" would benefit his family, one digital rights advocate noted that "if the Biden administration dropped the charges against Snowden, Putin wouldn't be able to use him for a PR stunt."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.