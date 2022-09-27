'A Really Big Hole': Sabotage Suspected as Nord Stream Pipelines Spew Methane

European officials raised the strong possibility of sabotage on Tuesday after the Nord Stream pipeline system that transports Russian gas under the Baltic Sea suffered major leaks, damage that could spark massive pollution and further exacerbate the continent\u0026#039;s energy crisis as winter approaches.\r\n\r\n\u0022The damage that occurred in one day simultaneously at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented,\u0022 Nord Stream AG, the Switzerland-based company that operates Nord Stream 1 and the not-yet-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which still contains gas.\r\n\r\nDeliveries of gas through Nord Stream 1, meanwhile, were cut off by Russia earlier this month, a move Europe alleged was retaliation for sanctions imposed in response to Moscow\u0026#039;s ongoing assault on Ukraine.\r\n\r\nBoth Nord Stream 1 and 2 were damaged Tuesday, the pipeline operator confirmed.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Danish Defence Command, which discovered the leaks from the air via military helicopter units, \u0022Nord Stream 1 has two leaks northeast of Bornholm, Nord Stream 2 has one leak south of Dueodde.\u0022\r\n\r\nDanish Defence also released video footage of gas from Nord Stream 2 bubbling at the surface of the Baltic Sea:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGiven the near-simultaneous timing of the leaks, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters Tuesday that \u0022it\u0026#039;s hard to imagine that these are coincidences.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We can\u0026#039;t rule out sabotage,\u0022 said Frederiksen, who didn\u0026#039;t speculate on who could be responsible.\r\n\r\nDescribing the extent of the damage, the Danish energy agency said: \u0022This is not a small crack. It\u0026#039;s a really big hole.\u0022\r\n\r\nKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov likewise voiced concern about the leaks, calling news of the damage \u0022very alarming.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is some damage in the pipe in the Danish economic zone, it is not yet clear what kind,\u0022 said Peskov. \u0022The pressure has dropped considerably. This is an unprecedented situation that needs to be dealt with urgently.\u0022\r\n\r\nPeskov also hinted at the prospect of sabotage, saying Russia is not \u0022excluding any options.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n#UPDATE Two leaks have been identified on the Nord Stream 1 Russia-Europe gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, hours after a similar leak was found on its twin Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Scandinavian authorities say, adding that while the pipeline is not in operation it contains gas pic.twitter.com/NH7KucPwkN\r\n— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 27, 2022\r\n\r\n\r\nReuters noted that \u0022both pipelines have been flashpoints in an escalating energy war between European capitals and Moscow that has pummeled major Western economies, sent gas prices soaring, and sparked a hunt for alternative energy supplies.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn February of this year, just prior to the Russian invasion, U.S. President Joe Biden said Nord Stream 2 would not move forward if Russian President Vladimir Putin went through with an attack on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Russia invades,\u0022 Biden said during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, \u0022then there will be longer Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAsked by a reporter how he would achieve that, Biden responded, \u0022I promise you we will be able to do it.\u0022\r\n\r\nGerman officials reportedly believe the pipeline leaks are the result of a targeted attack.\r\n\r\nOn top of the potential impacts on European nations\u0026#039; energy crisis, which critics say stems from their over-reliance on Russian fossil fuels, damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system could have major climate implications.\r\n\r\n\u0022This may not look as dramatic as an oil spill, but it\u0026#039;s even more dangerous for the climate: that methane is going straight into the atmosphere,\u0022 noted Jamie Henn, director of Fossil Free Media.\r\n\r\nTim McPhie, a spokesperson for the European Commission, said Tuesday that the pipeline damage \u0022hasn\u0026#039;t affected the security\u0022 of Europe\u0026#039;s gas supply \u0022as yet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Deliveries have been zero on Nord Stream 1 anyway, and North Stream 2 is not yet authorized to operate,\u0022 McPhie continued. \u0022We are also analyzing the potential impact of these leaks of methane, which is a gas which of course has considerable effects on climate change, and we are in touch with the member states about the potential impact on maritime navigation.\u0022