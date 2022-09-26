Led by Giorgia Meloni, Fascists Set to Take Power in Italy for First Time Since Mussolini

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the fascist Brothers of Italy party, is set to become the country\u0026#039;s prime minister after her far-right coalition emerged victorious in Sunday\u0026#039;s snap election, defeating a fragmented center-left and setting the stage for a viciously xenophobic and anti-democratic Italian government.\r\n\r\nThe alliance of Meloni\u0026#039;s party, Matteo Salvini\u0026#039;s The League, and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;Forza Italia won roughly 43% of the vote in early tallies, with Brothers of Italy winning around 25% in the low-turnout contest. Results counted thus far indicate that the right-wing coalition failed to garner enough support to amend Italy\u0026#039;s constitution.\r\n\r\nItaly\u0026#039;s centrist Democratic Party is poised to lead the opposition.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a sad day for the country,\u0022 Debora Serracchiani, a Democratic Party leader, said of Meloni\u0026#039;s win.\r\n\r\nMeloni has rejected the fascist label, but her party has its roots in the neofascist movement that emerged following the death of dictator Benito Mussolini. Meloni was a youth member of the Italian Social Movement, which was created by former members of Mussolini\u0026#039;s National Fascist Party.\r\n\r\nBrothers of Italy\u0026#039;s fascist heritage can be seen on its flag, which features a tricolor flame that served as the Italian Social Movement\u0026#039;s symbol.\r\n\r\nLast month, in an address aimed at distancing herself from her past involvement with fascist organizations, Meloni said that she has in recent years \u0022had the honor of leading the European Conservative Party,\u0022 which \u0022shares values and experiences with the British Tories, the U.S. Republicans, and the Israeli Likud.\u0022\r\n\r\nRuth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, wrote for The Atlantic last week that \u0022Meloni\u0026#039;s enemies list is familiar: \u0026#039;LGBT lobbies\u0026#039; that are out to harm women and the family by destroying \u0026#039;gender identity\u0026#039;; George Soros, an \u0026#039;international speculator,\u0026#039; she has said, who finances global \u0026#039;mass immigration\u0026#039; that threatens a Great Replacement of white, native-born Italians.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Meloni seems unlikely to tone down her extremism or change her alignment with illiberal parties in Europe, such as Hungary\u0026#039;s Fidesz,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Ben-Ghiat argued. \u0022After all, pursuing hard-line anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ policies in the name of defending white Christian civilization has worked well for them. Like [Hungary\u0026#039;s authoritarian leader Viktor] Orbán, Meloni has made common cause with U.S. Republicans, attending the Conservative Political Action Conference and the National Prayer Breakfast.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nItaly has seen 11 governments in 20 years, and Sunday\u0026#039;s snap contest came after unelected Prime Minister Mario Draghi, a former central banker, announced his resignation in July following the collapse of his unity government amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis.\r\n\r\n\u0022For too many years, Italy has been stuck in a cycle: a merry-go-round in which power is passed up between failed career politicians, unelected technocrats, and opportunistic populists,\u0022 said DiEM25, a pan-European progressive movement co-founded by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis. \u0022One of these populists—an openly fascist one—is now set to become the country\u0026#039;s new leader.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To break with this cycle, Italians must now repeat what their ancestors once did: defeat fascism,\u0022 the group added. \u0022But not for the return of the politics-as-usual that brought the fascists to power in the first place.\u0022\r\n\r\nVaroufakis argued Monday that the far-right\u0026#039;s surge to power in Italy represents another \u0022colossal failure\u0022 by the European establishment and its disastrous economic policies that have worsened inequality for the benefit of elites.\r\n\r\n\u0022Yesterday\u0026#039;s Italian elections signal the absorption by the European and NATO establishment of Italian neo-fascism,\u0022 said Varoufakis. \u0022The specter of fascism may once again be hovering over Europe. But, as in Greece, it is now fully integrated—and continues its misanthropic work—within the oligarchic European establishment.\u0022