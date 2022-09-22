Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demonstrators on Capitol Hill

Demonstrators hold signs reading, "Stop the Dirty Deal" on Capitol Hill on September 22, 2022. (Photo: Greenpeace USA/Twitter)

Climate Leaders Arrested Outside Senate During Protest Against Manchin's Dirty Deal

"Sens. Manchin and Schumer's Dirty Deal is sending a clear message that Big Oil is willing to sacrifice entire communities, especially Black and Brown communities, in the pursuit of profits."

Julia Conley

This is a developing story. Please check back for possible updates...

Update:

Several leaders of climate justice organizations on Thursday were arrested after peacefully protesting at a Senate building on Capitol Hill, demanding that Congress reject Sen. Joe Manchin's so-called permitted reform bill, which would make it easier for fossil fuel companies to secure approval for fracking, pipeline, and other extraction projects.

Eleven executive directors of climate justice groups entered the building before Capitol Police began making arrests.

Demonstrators assembled outside chanted, "Stop the dirty deal!" as the leaders were led away by the police.

"You can arrest us, but you cannot shut us up!" said one of the campaigners as he was arrested.

Greenpeace co-executive director Ebony Twilley Martin, who was among those detained, told supporters after the demonstration that deals like Manchin's "are contributing to the rise in tornadoes in the Midwest, stronger and deadlier hurricanes and typhoons impacting small island nations, wildfires out West, and so many more climate catastrophes that are happening now. Not in our future, but right now."

"That's why I, along with other executive directors of some of the biggest environmental, labor, and progressive groups in the country, are engaging in civil disobedience today by staging a sit-in at a Senate building and risking arrest," she added. "We know that the window for defeating the Dirty Deal is quickly closing, so we decided to do something about it. We will be HEARD."

Earlier:

Climate group leaders representing more than a dozen organizations joined a civil disobedience action on Capitol Hill Thursday to protest the deal struck by Sen. Joe Manchin to overhaul the federal permitting process for energy projects, including those involving fossil fuels.

"Opposition to this so-called 'dirty deal' is widespread and growing across the environmental community," said Greenpeace, which helped organize the action.

Watch the action below:

The protest comes with just over a week to go until Congress must pass a continuing budget resolution to keep the government funded—a package with which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has agreed to pair the permitting bill, which progressives have denounced as a giveaway to fossil fuel companies.

The bill would make it easier for fossil fuel projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline to move forward despite scientists' and energy experts' warnings that the continued building and use of fossil fuel infrastructure will make it impossible to limit global heating to 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures and will make it more likely that the Earth faces the worst effects of the climate emergency.

The so-called Energy Independence and Security Act would accelerate the review process for proposed energy infrastructure, including fracking and oil drilling projects.

Ahead of the Capitol Hill protest, where demonstrators risked arrest, Greenpeace USA co-executive director Ebony Twilley Martin said Wednesday that Manchin and Schumer's "dirty deal" will perpetuate the status of low-income, Black, and Brown communities across the U.S. as "sacrifice zones."

"Joe Manchin is not thinking of the very people that help get him elected," said Twilley Martin. "This is not permitting reform. This is permitting a giveaway that benefits those who continue to line their pockets at the expense of those affected by climate disasters."

"Our country cannot afford any new oil, gas, or coal projects if we're going to avoid climate catastrophe," she added. "Sens. Manchin and Schumer's Dirty Deal is sending a clear message that Big Oil is willing to sacrifice entire communities, especially Black and Brown communities, in the pursuit of profits."

As leaders prepared to risk arrest at the Capitol, more than 400 scientists and health professionals sent a letter to Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warning that the increased fossil fuel infrastructure that would result from Manchin's bill carries risks including "asthma, heart problems, early death, and impairments to infant health" for the more than 17.6 million U.S. residents who live within a mile of an active oil or gas well.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Zero GOP Senators Vote to Curb Dark Money's Stranglehold on Democracy

"Instead of voting for the DISCLOSE Act and cracking down on the dark money in our democracy, Republicans blocked it," said Sen. Patty Murray. "Shameful."

Kenny Stancil ·

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer

'Find the Courage': 400+ Scientists, Health Providers Implore Schumer, Pelosi to Ditch Manchin Deal

"We cannot sit by idly and watch our government advance policies that will quite literally fan the flames of the climate crisis, which is already threatening humanity."

Jessica Corbett ·

Demonstrators on Capitol Hill

Climate Leaders Arrested Outside Senate During Protest Against Manchin's Dirty Deal

"Sens. Manchin and Schumer's Dirty Deal is sending a clear message that Big Oil is willing to sacrifice entire communities, especially Black and Brown communities, in the pursuit of profits."

Julia Conley ·

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy participates in an event with Newt Gingrich

House GOP Agenda Signals Push for Social Security and Medicare Cuts

"Republicans tell us over and over again that they will hand our earned Social Security and Medicare benefits over to Wall Street if they get power," said Alex Lawson of Social Security Works.

Jake Johnson ·

Wildfire smoke

Massive Surge in US Wildfire Smoke Chokes Air Quality Progress for Tens of Millions

"For children growing up in the American West, it isn't a question of what you want to do outdoors; it's a question of whether you can even go outside," wrote one climate journalist.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump's Latest Threat Is a Doozy and Requires Four Responses
  2. As Migrants Confirm They Were Misled, Calls for Prosecution of DeSantis and Abbott Grow
  3. Is Progress Obsolete? The United States Is Now an 'Un-Developing' Country
  4. 'Never Seen Anything Like That': AOC Blasts Male GOP Colleague for Treatment of Female Hearing Witness
  5. 'No Regard for the Law': Starbucks to Deny Union Workers New Paid Leave Benefits
  6. 'Quiet Part Out Loud': GOP Warns Biden Student Debt Cancellation Will Hurt Military Recruitment
  7. Fetterman Unveils Clock Counting Every Minute Oz Won't Admit View on Federal Abortion Ban
  8. Meet the Members of Congress Who Traded Defense Stocks While Making National Security Policy
  9. Warnings Mount Over Right-Wing Plot to Rewrite US Constitution
  10. 'We Don't Owe Joe Manchin Anything!' Opposition to Dirty Side Deal Grows
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.