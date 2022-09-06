Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Born this way sign

Attendees pose at the city of West Hollywood's Pride Parade on June 5, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Ninth Circuit Upholds Washington's Ban on 'Dangerous and Discredited' Conversion Therapy

"This is a massive win for LGBTQ+ youth out of Washington," said one advocate.

Julia Conley

LGBTQ+ rights advocates on Tuesday applauded a ruling by a federal court in Washington State which upheld the state's ban on "conversion therapy," saying the ban will continue to save lives.

"Trying to change such a fundamental aspect of a person's identity is not only impossible, it is profoundly dangerous and causes serious, lasting harm."

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that the Washington Legislature was correct to ban conversion therapy for minors in 2018, prohibiting the practice of offering so-called treatment that claims an ability to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of patients.

The law passed in 2018 added "[p]erforming conversion therapy on a patient under age 18" to the state's list of unprofessional conduct for healthcare providers.

The practice is closely tied to severe mental health struggles among people who undergo the therapy, with LGBTQ+ children nearly three times more likely to attempt suicide if they are subjected to it. A study published in 2018 found that more than 60% of children attempted suicide after a therapist attempted to change their sexual orientation.

"We are thrilled by today's decision, which ensures that Washington's lifesaving law can continue to be enforced and that LGBTQ children in Washington will not be subjected to these discredited practices, which have been rejected as unsafe by every major medical organization in this country," said Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), who argued in court in favor of Washington's law.

California became the first state to ban conversion therapy in 2011, and 20 other states and more than 100 cities and towns have followed since then. Bans on the practice have also been upheld by federal courts in Illinois, Maryland, and Florida, and by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

A conversion therapist challenged Washington's law in 2021, claiming the ban violated his freedom of speech and his religious liberty, but the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday that the law pertains to professional conduct rather than speech.

Two of the judges on the three-judge panel also noted that states consistently regulate healthcare providers' conduct to protect public safety.

The Washington Legislature "relied on the fact that '[e]very major medical and mental health organization' has uniformly rejected aversive and non-aversive conversion therapy as unsafe and inefficacious," the court ruled.

Groups including the American Psychological Association and American Medical Association have rejected conversion therapy for decades, saying the practice violates the Hippocratic Oath and also carries clinical risks to those subjected to it.

"Laws like Washington's are critical to protecting minors and parents from being harmed by unethical therapists who falsely claim to be able to prevent a child from being gay or transgender," said Mathew Shurka, co-founder of Born Perfect, NCLR's campaign to end conversion therapy.

"As a survivor of more than five years of conversion therapy, I know firsthand how damaging these practices are to young people and their families," Shurka added. "Being LGBTQ is not a mental health disorder. Trying to change such a fundamental aspect of a person's identity is not only impossible, it is profoundly dangerous and causes serious, lasting harm."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil

Fears Mount Bolsonaro Will Turn Brazilian Bicentennial Into 'Violence in the Streets'

"No one can hold Bolsonaro back," said a presidential campaign insider.

Jessica Corbett ·

Seattle teachers' strike 2022

While Hoping for a Deal, Seattle Teachers Vote to Strike on the Eve of First Day of School

"We are ready and willing, if we need to, to let the district know that we're not going to show up if we don't have everything our students need."

Brett Wilkins ·

Raise the wage petition signature

Nebraskans to Vote on Ballot Measure for $15 Hourly Minimum Wage

"Working Nebraskans are long overdue for a livable wage. We're excited to share this milestone with Raise the Wage Nebraska and everyone involved in this campaign," said the Fairness Project's executive director.

Jessica Corbett ·

Born this way sign

Ninth Circuit Upholds Washington's Ban on 'Dangerous and Discredited' Conversion Therapy

"This is a massive win for LGBTQ+ youth out of Washington," said one advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Donald Trump applauds Doug Mastriano

195 Election Deniers Are on the Ballot in November—And Many Are Expected to Win

Among Republican House candidates, "118 election deniers and eight election doubters have at least a 95% chance of winning," according to a new analysis.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials
  2. Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy of the State' in 'Fully Unhinged' Speech
  3. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  4. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  5. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
  6. 'Beyond Bleak': UK Show Rebuked for Squid Game-Esque Segment Amid Energy Crisis
  7. The 'Green Revolution' Has Failed in Africa and It's Time for a New Direction
  8. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  9. 'Where Did the Classified Content Go?' Dozens of Empty Folders Seized From Trump Home
  10. 'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.