'Unfit for the Bench': Trump-Appointed Judge Orders Halt to DOJ Review of Seized Materials

Political observers on Monday said U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon \u0022engaged herself in obstruction of justice\u0022 by ruling that the U.S. Department of Justice must halt its review of materials seized at former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.\r\n\r\nCannon, who was appointed by the former Republican president and confirmed after he lost the 2020 election, ruled that Trump \u0022faces an unquantifiable potential harm by way of improper disclosure of sensitive information to the public\u0022 if the review of the materials, which included documents marked \u0022confidential\u0022 and \u0022top secret\u0022 continues.\r\n\r\nPolitical scientist Norman Ornstein noted that lawyers for Trump hand-picked Cannon to oversee the case.\r\n\r\nCannon \u0022has violated her oath and is unfit for the bench,\u0022 he tweeted, adding that her ruling is \u0022a clear-cut impeachable offense.\u0022\r\n\r\nSlate journalist Mark Joseph Stern said he had been assured that \u0022no judge would take Trump\u0026#039;s absurd filing seriously\u0022 after the former president sued the DOJ over the FBI raid which was sparked by the department\u0026#039;s finding that Trump had taken classified documents from the White House when his term ended in January 2021.\r\n\r\n\u0022The problem, of course, is that Cannon is not a real judge, but a Trump judge, and one of the most corrupt of the bunch,\u0022 said Stern.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCannon ruled that a \u0022special master\u0022 should be appointed to review the materials seized by the FBI and said the federal government should be \u0022temporarily enjoined\u0022 from examining the documents further.\r\n\r\nThe Justice Department now has until September 9 to propose a list of special master candidates. It was unclear Monday whether the Biden administration would appeal Cannon\u0026#039;s ruling.