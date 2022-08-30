GOP Repeatedly Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water

As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city\u0026#039;s residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022Do not drink the water,\u0022 Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said at a press conference. \u0022In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes. Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family, preserve water, look out for your fellow man, and look out for your neighbors.\u0022\r\n\r\nReeves, a Republican who has refused to prioritize upgrading Jackson\u0026#039;s failing infrastructure throughout his two years in office, declared a state of emergency and announced, \u0022We need to provide water for up to 180,000 people for an unknown period of time.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a very different situation from a boil-water notice,\u0022 Reeves continued. \u0022Until it is fixed, we do not have reliable running water at scale. The city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to flush toilets, and to meet other critical needs. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will take the state\u0026#039;s lead on distributing drinking water and non-drinking water to residents of the City of Jackson.\u0022\r\n\r\nJackson—a majority-Black city where roughly a quarter of residents live below the poverty line—had already been \u0022without clean, drinkable water\u0022 for weeks, Mississippi Free Press reported Monday, referring to the rolling precautionary boil-water notice issued by the state health department amid the ongoing winterization of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.\r\n\r\nNow, Mississippi\u0026#039;s capital has \u0022mostly lost water pressure, with operational collapses at O.B. Curtis reducing the flow of water through the city\u0026#039;s distribution system to the degree that residences and businesses across the city have little or no water at all,\u0022 the nonprofit news outlet noted. Whatever water does come out is unsafe and must be boiled for a minimum of three minutes.\r\n\r\nJackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba blamed the loss of water pressure on floodwaters, saying during a Monday briefing that the increased intake of water from the Ross Barnett Reservoir had caused failures at the treatment plant.\r\n\r\nAccording to Mississippi Free Press, \u0022A lack of visibility at O.B. Curtis has Mississippi State Department of Health leadership unable to answer how much water is currently flowing out of the plant and into Jackson\u0026#039;s pipes.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Saturday, Lumumba urged residents to \u0022get out as soon as possible\u0022 after days of record-breaking rainfall caused the Pearl River to rise to dangerous heights. The river crested at nearly 36 feet on Monday—well above flood stage—inundating streets and at least one home in the city before starting to recede.\r\n\r\nWhile the recent flooding—an example of the kind of event that scientists have long warned will become more common and intense due to planet-heating emissions—has made the situation worse, \u0022we didn\u0026#039;t get to this total crisis point overnight,\u0022 journalist Ashton Pittman wrote\u0026nbsp;Monday on social media.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s been decades in the making,\u0022 he added. \u0022This is the predictable result.\u0022\r\n\r\nThis isn\u0026#039;t the first time that an extreme weather disaster has exacerbated Jackson\u0026#039;s water woes.\r\n\r\nO.B. Curtis is undergoing a winterization process because last February and March, most of the city\u0026#039;s residents were forced to endure an entire month without clean running water—during the Covid-19 pandemic—after a historic freeze damaged systems that Lumumba said were never intended to withstand \u0022days of ice storms and sub-zero temperatures.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn an effort to improve its aging infrastructure, Jackson voters in 2014 approved a 1% sales tax increase, but that levy raises just $13 million in annual revenue—a small fraction of the $1 billion Lumumba says the city needs to fix its water system.\r\n\r\nThe Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last November provides $429 million to fund water system improvements for the entire state of Mississippi, leaving Jackson with more resources but still far from enough.\r\n\r\nSen. Roger Wicker was Mississippi\u0026#039;s only Republican member of Congress to join Rep. Bennie Thompson (D) in voting for the IIJA.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHere\u0026#039;s how Mississippi\u0026#039;s Congressional delegation voted on the infrastructure bill:\r\n\r\nRep. Trent Kelly (R) - N\r\nRep. Bennie Thompson (D) - Y\r\nRep. Michael Guest (R) - N\r\nRep. Steven Palazzo (R) - N\r\n\r\nSen. Roger Wicker (R) - Y\r\nSen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) - Nhttps://t.co/9fbIy77634\r\n— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 30, 2022\r\n\r\n\r\nLast February, Reeves acknowledged that Jackson\u0026#039;s water problems can be attributed to \u002250 years of negligence and ignoring the challenges of the pipes and the system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That 50 years of deferred maintenance is not something that we\u0026#039;re going to fix in the next six to eight hours,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nBut rather than doing everything in his power to push for the investments needed to ensure that Jackson\u0026#039;s residents have guaranteed access to clean drinking water, Reeves has advocated for completely eliminating the state income tax, signing a $524 million tax cut earlier this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Jackson water crisis never ended,\u0022 journalist Nick Judin tweeted Monday night. \u0022When O.B. Curtis is back online and this new acute phase is past, the Jackson water crisis will not be over.\u0022