THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Millions come to Common Dreams for our one-of-a-kind reporting but less than 1% of readers ever makes a donation to support our work. Your donations are our lifeblood.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Common Dreams powers our progressive, nonprofit journalism with donations from readers like you. No ads and no paywall. Just people-powered journalism. Less than 1% of Common Dreams readers donate to support our work. Millions of people come to Common Dreams to get our one-of-a-kind reporting on issues the corporate media won’t touch. Imagine if just 2% of these readers chipped in during occasional campaigns like this one, we’d be all set for the rest of the year. Every single small gift makes an enormous difference. Your donations are our lifeblood. Please join the 1% that powers Common Dreams and donate today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Covid tests

A person is seen holding at-home Covid-19 test kits in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on December 17, 2021. (Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Days After Approving Another $3 Billion for Ukraine War, US Says No More Money for Free Covid Tests

"Well this is quite exactly the wrong thing to do going into fall/winter," said one infectious disease doctor.

Julia Conley

Public health advocates on Monday warned that the imminent suspension of the Biden administration's free at-home Covid-19 test program could lead to the autumn and winter surge in infections that officials have feared for months, and denounced the obstruction of Republicans who have refused to pass continued Covid-19 relief this year—even as they've approved hundreds of billions of dollars in military spending.

"It is unfortunate, if unsurprising, to watch Covid become yet another illness inadequately covered by a faulty and fragmented financing system."

"Well this is quite exactly the wrong thing to do going into fall/winter," Dr. Taison Bell, an infectious disease physician at University of Virginia, tweeted as the White House announced on its test-ordering website that a lack of congressional funding has forced the government to end shipments of free tests for the time being.

The federal portal notes that shipments "will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests."

The White House earlier this year requested $22 billion in coronavirus funding, including $5 billion in global aid to help people across the Global South and prevent new variants from spreading, but Republicans and Democrats were only able to agree on a $10 billion deal excluding global spending. That bill has so far failed to pass.

The government has sent out more than 600 million tests so far, allowing households to place up to three orders since the program began in January under pressure from public health advocates. The Department of Defense said in February that the federal government spent roughly $2 billion on the first shipments of tests.

While Republicans have refused to fund continued Covid spending this year, lawmakers from both parties have agreed to prioritize military spending, including nearly $3 billion in long-term aid for Ukrainian forces that was approved last week, a $40 billion Ukraine package that passed in May, and $782 billion in U.S. military funding that was approved in March—days after the Covid relief was pulled from omnibus legislation.

MSNBC journalist Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday noted the contrast between the supposed "lack" of funding for relatively inexpensive Covid-19 tests and the availability of hundreds of billions of dollars in defense spending.

According to CBS News, the Biden administration is holding back its stockpile of Covid-19 tests until later in the year to prepare for what a senior official called a potential "new rise in infections and more acute need."

Experts say a winter surge in infections could result in a million hospitalizations and nearly 200,000 deaths in a worst-case scenario.

Advancing Health Equity founder Dr. Uché Blackstock noted that through the fall, sites such as libraries and community health centers will still be distributing free Covid tests in some areas, but noted that "the convenience of ordering the tests online was invaluable."

A funding lapse is also likely to happen with vaccines, Blackstock said.

Though Republicans have obstructed the passage of continued Covid-19 relief including funding for the test program, the White House has also expressed some eagerness to end the federal government's oversight of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation event that the Biden administration hopes to get "out of that acute emergency phase where the U.S. government is buying the vaccines, buying the treatments, buying the diagnostic tests."

"My hope is that in 2023, you're going to see the commercialization of almost all of these products," Jha said. "Some of that is actually going to begin this fall, in the days and weeks ahead. You're going to see commercialization of some of these things."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Operation Expanded Testing program, which provides tests to schools, will end on December 31, and pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has begun direct commercial sales of its monoclonal antibody treatment to hospitals and states.

The CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer have alluded to raising the prices of their vaccines once they are being sold in a "private market situation" rather than to the federal government.

Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Adam Gaffney wrote in The New Republic last week that the coming "commercialization" of Covid-19 treatments, tests, and vaccines will sharply reduce access, leading to increased risks for public health.

"Some Medicaid patients could see co-pays for Covid vaccines once they are commercialized—or not have access to these vaccines at all, according to a report from the Brookings Institute," Gaffney wrote. "Provision of vaccines to the uninsured, who are at increased risk of Covid, will almost certainly deteriorate when neither administration nor the products themselves are publicly funded. And co-pays and deductibles for treatments like Paxlovid will presumably pop up for the privately insured."

"The partial decommercialization of the financing of Covid care was a departure from business as usual for American healthcare," he added. "So it is unfortunate, if unsurprising, to watch Covid become yet another illness inadequately covered by a faulty and fragmented financing system."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Minor League Baseball

Major League Baseball Players Launch Drive to Unionize 'Outdated, Exploitative' Minors

"Minor leaguers represent our game's future and deserve wages and working conditions that befit elite athletes who entertain millions of baseball fans nationwide."

Brett Wilkins ·

Covid tests

Days After Approving Another $3 Billion for Ukraine War, US Says No More Money for Free Covid Tests

"Well this is quite exactly the wrong thing to do going into fall/winter," said one infectious disease doctor.

Julia Conley ·

Children in hospital in Afghanistan

US Judge Says Billions in Seized Central Bank Funds Belong to Afghan People

The judge's report, said a Center for Constitutional Rights attorney, "provides some hope that the people of Afghanistan will have access to the resources they so desperately need."

Jessica Corbett ·

Icebergs, calved from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier, float in the Ilulissat Icefjord off the coast of Greenland on May 16, 2022.

Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Poised to Trigger Almost a Foot of Sea-Level Rise: Study

If the world halted planet-heating pollution today, the ice sheet would lose more than 3% of its mass in the coming decades, scientists warn. To prevent even worse outcomes, immediate climate action is needed.

Kenny Stancil ·

John Fetterman

Fetterman Struts Progressive Message in Pennsylvania's Red Counties

"Showing up and competing in places like Mercer and Venango, and all of the other counties in between, is the secret to winning as a Democrat in Pennsylvania."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. Ted Cruz Worries Working Class Might 'Get Off the Bong' and Vote After Student Debt Relief
  3. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  4. Student Loan Debt Is an American Malignancy Born of Ronald Reagan
  5. 'A True Danger to the Public Post Office': DeJoy Moves to Consolidate USPS Facilities
  6. AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt
  7. 'Cancel It All,' Say Progressives as Biden Favors $10,000 in Means-Tested Student Debt Relief
  8. The West's Dangerously Simple-Minded Narrative About Russia and China
  9. Billionaire Donor's Advice to GOP: Ramp Up Lies About Democrats' Tax Policies to Win Senate
  10. Critics Call Bullsh*t on the 'Let Trump Walk to Save Democracy' Crowd
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.