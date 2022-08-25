Dangerous 'Cycle of Escalation' Intensifies After Unauthorized US Bombings in Syria

Without legal authorization from Congress, the U.S. military launched a series of bombing campaigns this week against what American officials characterized as Iranian proxies in Syria, intensifying tit-for-tat violence that observers fear could spill into a broader and deadlier conflict.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. described the strikes, carried out by Central Command (CENTCOM) forces in eastern and northeastern Syria, as retaliation for August 15 rocket attacks on a base housing American military personnel. CENTCOM blamed \u0022Iran-backed groups\u0022 for the attacks.\r\n\r\n\u0022The continued presence of American troops in parts of Syria is against international laws.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement Thursday after \u0022Iran-affiliated militants\u0022 purportedly launched another series of rocket attacks the previous day, CENTCOM said U.S. airstrikes over the past 24 hours have killed \u0022four enemy fighters\u0022 and destroyed \u0022seven enemy rocket launchers.\u0022 It\u0026#039;s not clear whether any civilians were killed or harmed.\r\n\r\nThe Syrian groups\u0026#039; rocket attacks Wednesday reportedly injured three U.S. servicemembers, and additional attacks were reported Thursday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The CENTCOM strikes in Syria are now part of a cycle of escalation that is endangering U.S. troops,\u0022 Erik Sperling, executive director of Just Foreign Policy, warned late Wednesday. \u0022Congress never authorized U.S. military action, as required by U.S. law and the Constitution.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In fact, last month, 60% of House Democrats voted to end the U.S. military role in Syria,\u0022 Sperling noted, pointing to a failed amendment led by Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).\r\n\r\n\u0022Stunning that POTUS and CENTCOM try to say that strikes on \u0026#039;Iranian-backed militias\u0026#039;—sworn enemies of ISIS—is part of the anti-ISIS mission,\u0022 Sperling added. \u0022Also stunning that they say the anti-ISIS mission is authorized by Congress\u0026#039;s vote 7,649 days ago (2001 AUMF).\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement Tuesday after the first round of U.S. airstrikes in Syria this week, CENTCOM claimed its bombings were legal because \u0022the president gave the direction... pursuant to his Article II authority to protect and defend U.S. personnel by disrupting or deterring attacks by Iran-backed groups.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut progressive foreign policy advocates questioned that legal basis, particularly given the rocket attacks followed just a day later.\r\n\r\n\u0022The admin\u0026#039;s use of an Article II \u0026#039;deterrence\u0026#039; justification for their 8/23 Syria airstrikes has now been completely discredited,\u0022 Demand Progress tweeted late Wednesday. \u0022U.S. soldiers have been injured in a retaliatory attack as a result. Congress never approved to put these troops in harm\u0026#039;s way.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are deeply concerned at the Biden admin\u0026#039;s continued stonewalling of those in Congress who are asking difficult but important questions re: war powers, and urge members of Congress to continue reclaiming their constitutional jurisdiction over war.\r\n— Demand Progress (@demandprogress) August 24, 2022\r\n\r\n\r\nIran\u0026#039;s Foreign Ministry, for its part, condemned the U.S. strikes as \u0022a terrorist act\u0022 and denied \u0022any affiliation\u0022 with the Syrian groups.\r\n\r\n\u0022The continued presence of American troops in parts of Syria is against international laws and violates the national sovereignty of this country and is considered an occupation,\u0022 the Foreign Ministry continued. \u0022And on this basis, they should leave Syria immediately and stop plundering the country\u0026#039;s oil resources and grains.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe exchange of attacks between U.S. forces and militant groups in Syria comes as the Biden administration and Iran are looking to iron out remaining differences and cement a revival of the nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump violated in 2018.\r\n\r\nColin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, insisted to reporters Wednesday that U.S. airstrikes in Syria \u0022or elsewhere are not linked to wherever we end up on the nuclear deal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Whether the JCPOA is reborn or not, it actually has nothing to do with our willingness and resolve to defend ourselves, and I think the strike last night was a pretty clear communication to the Iranians that these things are on different tracks,\u0022 Kahl added.\r\n\r\nImploring the Biden administration to ensure a final nuclear deal is reached as soon as possible, MoveOn executive director Rahna Epting said Wednesday that \u0022we\u0026#039;ve seen how wars of choice in the Middle East have ended in unnecessary suffering.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have an opportunity to choose the path of diplomacy with our Iran policy once again,\u0022 said Epting. \u0022Let\u0026#039;s not delay any longer.\u0022