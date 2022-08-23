Conviction of Whitmer Kidnap Plotters Called Win in Battle Against Far-Right Extremists

Progressives in Michigan on Tuesday heralded the conviction of two men over their part in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, calling the guilty verdicts a welcome beginning in terms of holding far-right extremists to account for political violence.\r\n\r\nAdam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were both convicted by a jury Tuesday for the foiled plot to kidnap Whitmer that included plans to blow up a bridge. The two men were also convicted of weapons charges that stemmed from the violent scheme.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Associated Press:\r\n\r\n\r\nIt was the second trial for the pair after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict after five days. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.\r\n\r\nThe result was a big win for the U.S. Justice Department following the shocking mixed outcome last spring.\r\n\r\n\r\nLonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan, said the verdicts against Fox and Croft represent \u0022a good start in our ongoing battle against right-wing extremist political violence, but it is just that: a start.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his closing argument of the trial on Monday, prosecutor Nils Kessler said the two \u0022wanted to set off a second American Civil War and the second American Revolution\u0022 by kidnapping Whitmer, a Democrat who they viewed as a political enemy.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Gov. Whitmer welcomed the outcome.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable,\u0022 Whitmer said.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nWhile such violent efforts \u0022will not succeed,\u0022 she added, \u0022we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics. Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic.\u0022\r\n\r\nScott said the verdict does not erase how deep the far-right threat runs in Michigan and within the Republican Party.\r\n\r\n\u0022The political environment that resulted in this plot has not changed in the years since it was hatched,\u0022 he said. \u0022We must examine how the Michigan Republican Party continues to not only cozy up to right-wing militias and extremists, but also welcomes extremists and conspiracy theorists into the leadership of their party and nominates them as candidates to lead our state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We must hold Republicans accountable for their hate-inspiring messaging and continue to root out the right-wing extremism poisoning our state before it leads to more extremist violence,\u0022 Scott added. \u0022In short, today justice was served, but the work continues.\u0022