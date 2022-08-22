Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Israel's prime minister

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid speak after signing a security pledge in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden Officials Reportedly Assure Israel That Revived Iran Nuclear Deal Not 'Imminent'

Iran has accused the U.S. of "procrastinating" on its proposed return to the nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump violated.

Jake Johnson

Biden administration officials have reportedly been attempting to assure their Israeli counterparts that a U.S. return to the Iran nuclear accord is not "imminent," despite apparent signs of progress toward a final agreement in recent days.

Axios' Barak Ravid reported over the weekend the Biden administration has told Israel that it "hasn't agreed to new concessions with Iran" and that the U.S., European nations, and Iran are not on the verge of a deal, even after Tehran engaged with and offered its response to what E.U. leaders characterized as a "final" offer.

The U.S. has yet to formally respond to the E.U. text or Iran's written reply.

The nuclear talks, which have proceeded haltingly for months, are aimed at bringing the U.S. back into compliance with an accord that former President Donald Trump violated in 2018, escalating tensions with Iran and risking all-out war.

"A deal might be closer than it was two weeks ago but the outcome remains uncertain as some gaps remain. In any case, it doesn't seem to be imminent," an unnamed U.S. official told Axios, offering a description of the message that Biden administration officials have conveyed to Israel.

While some Israeli officials have expressed support for a revived deal in during internal discussions, the Israeli government has publicly opposed any return to the Iran nuclear accord and threatened to attack Iran in a purported attempt to stop the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Iran insists it is not trying to build a nuke.

In the U.S. Congress, Republicans and some war-hawk Democrats have voiced opposition to reviving the nuclear accord, a potentially significant obstacle in the way of cementing any eventual deal.

A final accord would involve the U.S. lifting at least some of the sanctions that have hindered Iran's coronavirus response and badly damaged its economy. In exchange, major constraints would be placed on Iran's nuclear activity.

On Monday, Iran accused the U.S. of stalling progress toward an agreement, with a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry saying that "the Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides."

Biden spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, a conversation that touched on "joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran's destabilizing regional activities," according to a White House readout of the call.

Middle East analyst Sina Toossi wrote on Twitter Sunday that he hopes the European leaders "pressed Biden to revive the Iran deal."

"The E3 leaders talking directly to Biden on Iran—which is a rare act—seems to indicate that Washington's initial response to the Iranian proposal last week is not positive," Toossi added. "Europe stands to play a decisive role in convincing Biden to not lose this opportunity for a deal."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Israel's prime minister

Biden Officials Reportedly Assure Israel That Revived Iran Nuclear Deal Not 'Imminent'

Iran has accused the U.S. of "procrastinating" on its proposed return to the nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump violated.

Jake Johnson ·

Bernie Sanders and Starbucks workers in Boston

Sanders Joins Striking Starbucks Workers on the Picket Line in Boston

"You at Starbucks all across this country are inspiring working people who are sick and tired of getting screwed over and who want decent wages, decent working conditions, and they want not to be treated as cogs in a machine."

Jessica Corbett ·

Miguel Cardona

Education Secretary Says Expect Student Loan Announcement 'Within the Next Week or So'

"It's time to fix our broken student loan system and #CancelStudentDebt," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Jessica Corbett ·

DCI-P's general director

'Frightening Escalation': Palestinian Rights Group Says Director Detained by Israeli Agency

A human rights attorney argued that the Biden administration's refusal to condemn Israel's smear of leading Palestinian organizations as terrorists "has led to this day."

Jessica Corbett ·

Ilhan Omar

Omar to Democrats: 'Let's Give Working Folks a Reason to Turn Out to Vote for Us'

"For every moderate suburban Republican, there are line cooks, homeworkers, dishwashers, cashiers, farmworkers who would vote a straight Democratic ticket if they were given a reason to."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.