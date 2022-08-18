Economists Fear Fed Minutes Show Central Bank Bent on 'Unleashing Mass Unemployment'

The newly released minutes of the Federal Reserve\u0026#039;s July meeting indicate that U.S. central bank officials have no plans to deviate from aggressive interest rate hikes as they attempt to tamp down high inflation, a policy response that one economist characterized as a commitment to \u0022unleashing mass unemployment.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have a supply-side problem, but rather than trying to restore or raise supply-side capacity the Fed is aiming to push demand down to the level where supply is currently constrained by pandemic, war, and climate crises,\u0022 noted Adam Hersh, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot simply step back and allow the Federal Reserve to address inflation on the backs of everyday people.\u0022\r\n\r\nPublished Wednesday, the minutes of the Fed\u0026#039;s July 26-27 policy meeting show that the nation\u0026#039;s central bankers believed at the time that \u0022there was little evidence to date that inflation pressures were subsiding,\u0022 reporting that \u0022their business contacts remained concerned about persistently high inflation.\u0022\r\n\r\nFed officials expressed their view on inflationary trends prior to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, which suggested that price surges—a problem hardly limited to the U.S.—have cooled slightly while remaining near a four-decade high of 8.5% year over year.\r\n\r\n\u0022They judged that inflation would respond to monetary policy tightening and the associated moderation in economic activity with a delay and would likely stay uncomfortably high for some time,\u0022 the minutes read. \u0022Participants also observed that in some product categories, the rate of price increase could well pick up further in the short run, with sizable additional increases in residential rental expenses being especially likely.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile conceding that \u0022supply bottlenecks were continuing to contribute to price pressures,\u0022 Fed officials signaled they will stay the course with rate increases aimed at suppressing economic demand, an approach they acknowledged would likely cause higher unemployment. The Fed\u0026#039;s next policy meeting is in September, when another large rate hike is expected even amid evidence of moderating prices as well as slowing economic and wage growth.\r\n\r\n\u0022Participants observed that, in part because of tighter financial conditions and an associated moderation in the growth of aggregate demand, growth in employment would likely slow further in the period ahead,\u0022 according to the minutes. \u0022They noted that this development would help bring labor demand and supply into better balance, reducing upward pressures on nominal wage growth and aiding the return of inflation to 2%.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Participants remarked that a moderation in labor market conditions would likely involve a decline in the number of job openings as well as a moderate increase in unemployment from the current very low rate,\u0022 the minutes continue, noting that officials admitted the risk of hiking interest rates \u0022by more than necessary to restore price stability.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTo progressive economists and other analysts, the Fed is flirting with disaster.\r\n\r\nIn an op-ed for The Guardian on Wednesday, Isabella Weber of the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Mark Paul of Rutgers University observed that \u0022the current inflation situation hasn\u0026#039;t been about all goods in the economy getting more expensive at the same rate.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Specific goods—food, fuel, cars, and housing—have been experiencing massive price shocks, raising the general inflation level substantially,\u0022 they wrote. \u0022Controlling these changes would require aggregate demand to shrink to unbearable levels for average Americans—essentially making people too poor to buy goods, and thus alleviating bottlenecks. Rate hikes are not only ill-suited to bring down these essential prices but risk a recession throwing millions out of work.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs an alternative strategy for fighting inflation, Weber and Paul make the case for \u0022targeted price stabilization measures including price controls to limit price increases in systemically significant goods and services: gas, housing, food, electricity, etc.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Contrary to conventional wisdom, price controls have a rather successful history in the U.S. when used right, and, while not a magic bullet, they are a powerful tool to tame inflation and protect low- and middle-income Americans,\u0022 they note. \u0022This is particularly true when market power—be it from landlords, oil companies, or meat cartels—is at play.\u0022\r\n\r\nWeber and Paul specifically express support for Rep. Jamaal Bowman\u0026#039;s (D-N.Y.) recently introduced Emergency Price Stabilization Act, legislation that would establish a White House task force to \u0022proactively investigate corporate profiteering\u0022 and propose \u0022measures to ensure adequate supply of relevant goods and services, expand productive capacity, and meet climate and public health standards in the application of any price controls or regulations.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an August 4 statement unveiling his bill, Bowman said that \u0022we cannot simply step back and allow the Federal Reserve, which hiked interest rates again last week, to address inflation on the backs of everyday people.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That approach means throwing people out of work and risking a recession,\u0022 Bowman warned. \u0022Here is the question we must ask: do we have the resources and skills to reach our full productive capacity, make sure everyone in this country has a good job, and manage our economy in the interests of all people? I believe the answer is yes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But we\u0026#039;ll need a new economic playbook to get there,\u0022 he added, \u0022and passing my Emergency Price Stabilization Act would be a major step in the right direction.\u0022