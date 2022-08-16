'Massive Win': Court Rules Transgender People Entitled to Disabilities Act Protections

LGBTQ+ rights advocates on Tuesday celebrated Tuesday after a federal court became the first in the U.S. to rule that transgender people who suffer from gender dysphoria must be protected from discrimination under the Americans With Disabilities Act.\r\n\r\nRewire News Group called the ruling in Williams v. Kincaid \u0022a win for gender-affirming care.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe case stemmed from the experience of Kesha Williams, a transgender woman who was incarcerated in Fairfax County, Virginia in 2018.\r\n\r\n\u0022The disorder that my client now has did not exist, at least diagnostically... We must apply a modern understanding.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen jail staff found out Williams was transgender, they housed her with men, harrassed her, confiscated her bras, and frequently refused to provide her with the hormone treatments she\u0026#039;d been taking for 15 years.\r\n\r\nWilliams filed a lawsuit arguing the Fairfax County Sheriff\u0026#039;s Office had violated her rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), with her lawyers arguing that she should have been protected from discrimination under the law.\r\n\r\nThey argued that the ADA should extend protections to people with gender dysphoria—defined as the \u0022psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one\u0026#039;s sex assigned at birth and one\u0026#039;s gender identity.\u0022\r\n\r\nA district court ruled against Williams last year, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday reversed that decision.\r\n\r\nIn 1990, when the ADA was signed into law, it did not mention gender dysphoria but explicitly excluded \u0022gender identity disorders not resulting from physical impairments\u0022 from the protections it offered.\r\n\r\nAs The Washington Post reported in May while the appeals court was considering Williams\u0026#039; case, right-wing policymakers pushed for the exclusion of \u0022gender identity disorders\u0022 along with pedophilia, voyeurism, and exhibitionism, classifying all as \u0022sexual behavior disorders.\u0022\r\n\r\nContinuing to exclude people with gender dysphoria from discrimination protections would make the ADA unconstitutional, Williams argued.\r\n\r\n\u0022The disorder that my client now has did not exist, at least diagnostically\u0022 when the ADA was signed into law, Joshua Erlich told the court. \u0022We must apply a modern understanding.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an amicus brief, LGBTQ+ rights groups including GLBTQ Legal Advocates \u0026amp; Defenders, Lambda Legal, the ACLU, and the National Center for Transgender Equality wrote that gender dysphoria \u0022results from an atypical interaction of sex hormones with the developing brain.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This atypical interaction, which results in a person being born with circulating hormones inconsistent with their gender identity, is a physical impairment,\u0022 said the groups.\r\n\r\nIn what rights activist Erin Reed called a \u0022massive win for transgender people,\u0022 the appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Williams \u0022plausibly alleged that gender dysphoria does not fall within the ADA\u0026#039;s exclusion.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWilliams\u0026#039;s case against Sheriff Stacy Kincaid\u0026#039;s office alleging disability discrimination will now be able to proceed.