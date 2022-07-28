Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference

President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 at the White House on July 28, 2022. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

After Manchin Deal, Advocates Say 'We Still Need Biden to Declare a Climate Emergency'

"No matter what, none of this should deter President Biden from declaring a climate emergency and taking bold executive action to address this crisis."

Jake Johnson

Climate advocates made clear Thursday that they have no intention of dropping their calls for U.S. President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency after Democratic leaders cut a legislative deal with Sen. Joe Manchin that includes tens of billions of dollars in green energy investments.

"The climate doesn't give out prizes for getting 70% of the way there," said Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn, referring to estimates that Senate Democrats' newly proposed bill, if passed, would bring the U.S. significantly closer to meeting Biden's goal of cutting the nation's greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade.

"What the world needs now is an unequivocal commitment by those in power to shut down the fossil fuel industry."

"We still need Biden to declare a climate emergency," Henn added, "and stop approving fossil fuel projects that take us further from that goal."

Climate organizations have responded with alarm to provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act that would expand oil and gas drilling and potentially lock in future greenhouse gas emissions, even as it bolsters renewable energy manufacturing, slashes methane pollution, and invests in electric vehicle production.

Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, noted that the bill's proposed green energy funding is "paltry compared to the $800 billion we spend on our military every year and the trillions needed to solve the climate crisis."

"No matter what," said Hartl, "none of this should deter President Biden from declaring a climate emergency and taking bold executive action to address this crisis."

There's also the possibility of the bill hitting a snag and failing to pass the Senate, where it needs unanimous support from the Democratic caucus. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), a key swing vote, has yet to endorse the legislative text unveiled late Wednesday.

Related Content

Climate activists protest in Washington, D.C.

From 'Poison Pills' to 'Transformative' Funding, Climate Groups Grapple With Manchin Deal

Jake Johnson

In a statement earlier this month, Biden vowed that "if the Senate will not move to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, I will take strong executive action to meet this moment."

Days later, The Washington Post reported that Biden was considering the option of declaring a climate emergency, a move that proponents say would unlock key federal authorities and resources needed to accelerate the country's renewable energy transition and slash carbon pollution.

During a press conference on Thursday, the president hailed the Inflation Reduction Act as "the most important investment we've ever made in our energy security" and provided no indication that a climate emergency declaration is forthcoming.

JL Andrepont, senior policy campaigner and policy analyst at 350.org, warned that "the Biden administration, in a desperate need to capitulate to Manchin, is engaging in a bait and switch tactic on climate legislation."

"With these and the many other underhanded gifts to him and the fossil fuel industry, this bill is more of a climate scam bill than a climate change bill," said Andrepont. "How are we supposed to hit our emission reduction targets, be a beacon to the rest of the world, and show that we are committed to addressing climate change if our best efforts are two steps backward?"

"What the world needs now," Andrepont added, "is an unequivocal commitment by those in power to shut down the fossil fuel industry and do everything possible to support the frontline communities who contribute the least to this crisis, but are already suffering the most from it."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Demonstrators protest against high drug prices

Recession Fears Spark Calls to Stop Hiking Interest Rates and Rein In Corporate Greed

"As Americans stare down the abyss of a potential recession, Fortune 500 c-suite executives are doing better than ever," noted one critic, "while their workers' wages have severely lagged behind."

Jessica Corbett ·

Activists take part in a candlelight vigil outside the U.N.'s Economic and Social Commission for West Asia building in Beirut to denounce the killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

House Dems and Shireen Abu Akleh's Family Urge US to 'Hold Her Killers Accountable'

"When Americans are killed abroad it is more or less standard procedure for our government to open an investigation," said Rep. Rashida Tlaib. "But when the murderers wear Israeli uniforms, there is complete silence."

Brett Wilkins ·

Jon Stewart speaks to the press before a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act on July 28, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

'These Motherf*ckers': Jon Stewart Goes Off on GOP Turning Back on Sick Veterans

"Republicans are literally blocking care for veterans poisoned by burn pits as part of their temper tantrum over a deal to tax corporations and create clean energy jobs," said another commentator.

Kenny Stancil ·

Eviction is Violence sign

Report Details 'Abusive' Eviction Tactics by Corporate Landlords During Height of Pandemic

"These firms are buying up a lot of housing, and they're particularly buying up housing in places that have relatively weak tenant protections," said one eviction expert. "And I don't think that that is coincidental."

Julia Conley ·

President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference

After Manchin Deal, Advocates Say 'We Still Need Biden to Declare a Climate Emergency'

"No matter what, none of this should deter President Biden from declaring a climate emergency and taking bold executive action to address this crisis."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.