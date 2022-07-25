Pence's Ex-Chief of Staff and White House Lawyer Testified to Jan. 6 Grand Jury

Multiple news reports revealed Monday that two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence recently were subpoenaed and appeared before the federal grand jury probing the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\nMarc Short, who served as Pence\u0026#039;s chief of staff, \u0022was caught by an ABC News camera departing D.C. District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Emmet Flood,\u0022 the outlet reported, sharing a still from the footage and citing sources familiar with the matter.\r\n\r\nWhile spokespeople for Short and the U.S. attorney\u0026#039;s office declined to comment, sources also confirmed his appearance to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.\r\n\r\nJournalists and others noted that Short is now the highest-ranking official from former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s administration known to have cooperated with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is movement in the right direction. Because #JusticeMatters,\u0022 tweeted Glenn Kirschner, an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst, about Short\u0026#039;s testimony, which reportedly lasted two to three hours.\r\n\r\nNoah Bookbinder, president of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), said that \u0022we don\u0026#039;t totally know what this means, but it\u0026#039;s clearly good news for accountability.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a series of tweets, Just Security\u0026#039;s Ryan Goodman, a former Defense Department special counsel, laid out the potential significance of Short cooperating with the probe.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Most importantly, Marc Short has significant testimony he could give that implicates Trump. Also importantly, he can give testimony that significantly implicates Mark Meadows,\u0022 Goodman said, referencing the former president\u0026#039;s White House chief of staff.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGreg Jacob, Pence\u0026#039;s top White House attorney, also recently appeared before the grand jury under subpoena, according to the Journal.\r\n\r\nThe newspaper noted that the DOJ recently added prosecutors and resources to the probe and suggested that the new interviews signal investigators \u0022are targeting a senior circle of Trump associates who pushed for the former vice president\u0022 to halt the certification of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s 2020 victory.\r\n\r\nAs the Journal detailed:\r\n\r\n\r\nOne area of interest to prosecutors was a January 4, 2021 Oval Office meeting where conservative lawyer John Eastman pushed Mr. Pence, in Mr. Trump\u0026#039;s presence, to either reject the electoral votes outright or suspend the proceedings and ask several state legislatures to re-examine the results.\r\n\r\nLast month, Mr. Jacob testified at length before the January 6 congressional committee about that meeting, which included Messrs. Trump, Pence, Short, Eastman, and Jacob. During the meeting, Mr. Eastman admitted his proposals would violate the law but wanted to proceed anyway, Mr. Jacob said.\r\n\r\n\u0022During that meeting on the fourth, I think I raised the problem that both of Mr. Eastman\u0026#039;s proposals would violate several provisions of the Electoral Count Act. Mr. Eastman acknowledged that that was the case, that even what he viewed as the more politically palatable option would violate several provisions,\u0022 Mr. Jacob told the committee.\r\n\r\n\r\nDuring a press conference last week, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that \u0022there is a lot of speculation about what the Justice Department is doing, what it\u0026#039;s not doing, what our theories are, what our theories aren\u0026#039;t, and there will continue to be that speculation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s because a central tenet of the way in which the Justice Department investigates and a central tenet of the rule of law is that we do not do our investigations in public,\u0022 he continued. \u0022This is the most wide-ranging investigation and the most important investigation that the Justice Department has ever entered into.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have to get this right,\u0022 he stressed. \u0022And for people who are concerned—as I think every American should be—about protecting democracy, we have to do two things: We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism.\u0022\r\n\r\nGarland later added that \u0022no person is above the law in this country.\u0022