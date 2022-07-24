Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Video footage shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the right-wing mob on January 6

Video footage of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) fleeing the right-wing mob on January 6, 2021 is played during the House select committee's hearing on July 21, 2022. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Major Missouri Newspaper Calls Josh Hawley a 'Laughingstock' for Fleeing Jan. 6 Mob

"Once he realized his own safety was in real danger," reads an editorial by The Kansas City Star, "he hotfooted it away from 'his' people. Where's that fist in the air now?"

Common Dreams staff

Missouri's second-largest newspaper by circulation derided home-state Sen. Josh Hawley in a scathing editorial on Saturday, calling him a "laughingstock" and a "coward" after the House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol attack showed previously unseen security footage of the GOP lawmaker fleeing the violent right-wing insurrectionists that he helped embolden.

"Hawley has become one of the defining figures of that day," notes The Kansas City Star's editorial board. "A famous photo captured by Francis Chung shows him raising a fist in solidarity with the crowds that would soon break through doors, loot offices, and assault law enforcement."

During its latest public hearing on Thursday, the House January 6 committee played a video clip showing Hawley running away after armed Trump supporters breached the Capitol.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), who presided over Thursday's hearing, quoted a Capitol police officer as saying Hawley's supportive gesture to the mob just ahead of the attack "riled up the crowd."

"It bothered her greatly," Luria added, "because he was doing it in a safe space protected by the officers and the barriers."

The Kansas City Star's editorial goes on to recount that "when the Senate reconvened after the halls of the Capitol had been cleared and secured, Hawley took to the floor as the very first voice calling to throw out millions of Americans' votes cast fairly and legally for the rightful winner in a presidential election."

"We said that day Hawley has blood on his hands for his role in perpetuating the lies that drove thousands of people to violence," the editorial reads. "That remains true. Beyond the physical toll, though, is the damage Jan. 6 continues to inflict on our democracy and our shared sense of truth. The House committee is systematically demonstrating how too many Republicans in Donald Trump's orbit allowed him to incite the riot, which he had promised in advance 'will be wild,' and were then unable to get him to call his fans off until unimaginable damage had already been done."

"Hawley has never apologized for attempting to reinstall a man who everyone around him knew had lost the election, as witness testimony continues to confirm," the editorial continues. "Saluting the Trump posse was politically expeditious for him before the siege began. Yet once he realized his own safety was in real danger from the angry revolutionists swarming the building, he hotfooted it away from 'his' people to the protection of the security forces charged with protecting him. Where's that fist in the air now?"

Far from showing contrition for helping provoke a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and then fleeing the scene, Hawley has doubled down on his election lies and attempted to fundraise off the backlash, hawking a mug emblazoned with the raised-fist photo that he does not have permission to use.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
The Oak Fire rages in California

California Oak Fire Rages Out of Control as Biden Mulls Climate Emergency

Climate campaigners have warned that the U.S. president is "fighting fire with the trickle from a garden hose."

Jake Johnson ·

Video footage shows Sen. Josh Hawley fleeing the right-wing mob on January 6

Major Missouri Newspaper Calls Josh Hawley a 'Laughingstock' for Fleeing Jan. 6 Mob

"Once he realized his own safety was in real danger," reads an editorial by The Kansas City Star, "he hotfooted it away from 'his' people. Where's that fist in the air now?"

Common Dreams staff ·

Workers rally for a $15 federal minimum wage

On 13th Anniversary of Last Minimum Wage Hike, Dems Urged to Raise 'Deplorable' $7.25 Floor

"They must immediately raise the federal minimum wage to at least $15 an hour. Our country cannot afford to reach a 14th anniversary of $7.25."

Jake Johnson ·

World Health Organization director-general speaks at a press conference

WHO Declares Monkeypox a Global Public Health Emergency

"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little," said the WHO chief.

Jake Johnson ·

Grain is loaded at a port in Odesa, Ukraine

UN Chief Condemns Airstrikes on Key Ukrainian Port Hours After Grain Deal

"Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.