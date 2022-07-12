WATCH: Hawley Taken to Task for Transphobic Questioning on Abortion Rights

University of California, Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges reprimanded far-right Sen. Josh Hawley during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, accusing the Missouri Republican of asking transphobic questions.\r\n\r\n\u0022You\u0026#039;ve referred to people with a capacity for pregnancy. Would that be women?\u0022 Hawley asked Bridges during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion rights titled, \u0022A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Many cis women have the capacity for pregnancy. Many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy,\u0022 Bridges responded. \u0022There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as nonbinary people who are capable of pregnancy.\u0022\r\n\r\nApparently unsatisfied with Bridges\u0026#039; answer, Hawley fired back: \u0022So this isn\u0026#039;t really a women\u0026#039;s rights issue, it\u0026#039;s a... it\u0026#039;s what?\u0022\r\n\r\nBridges said, \u0022We can recognize that this impacts women while also recognizing that it impacts other groups—those things are not mutually exclusive, Sen. Hawley.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen Hawley pressed Bridges to define what \u0022the core of this right is about,\u0022 the Berkeley professor told the Missouri Republican that his \u0022line of questioning is transphobic, and it opens up trans people to violence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter an incredulous Hawley asked, \u0022Are you saying that I\u0026#039;m opening up people to violence by asking whether or not women can have pregnancies?\u0022 Bridges informed the right-wing lawmaker of the disproportionate rate at which trans people have attempted suicide. One recent study found that 82% of transgender individuals have contemplated suicide and 40% have tried to kill themselves, with suicidality highest among trans youth.\r\n\r\n\u0022Because of my line of questioning?\u0022 Hawley interjected disingenuously. \u0022So we can\u0026#039;t talk about it?\u0022\r\n\r\nBridges explained to Hawley that his questions were \u0022denying that trans people exist and pretending not to know that they exist.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter Hawley confirmed that he doesn\u0026#039;t believe men can get pregnant, Bridges reiterated, \u0022So you\u0026#039;re denying that trans people exist.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And that leads to violence?\u0022 Hawley asked again.\r\n\r\nRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) applauded and thanked Bridges for sharing her expertise. She also marveled at the irony of Hawley—who infamously saluted January 6 insurrectionists before voting against the certification of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s Electoral College victory—feigning surprise \u0022at the recognition that he incites violence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTuesday\u0026#039;s hearing focused on the legal implications of last month\u0026#039;s 6-3 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s reactionary majority to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion care—a decision that Physicians for Human Rights noted will have deadly consequences and puts the U.S. in violation of international law.\r\n\r\nDuring her testimony, Bridges highlighted the connections between the GOP\u0026#039;s tidal wave of voter suppression laws and its assault on reproductive freedom.\r\n\r\n\u0022The states that are passing the most restrictive laws around abortion are also the states that are preventing people from voting,\u0022 said the Berkeley law professor.\r\n\r\nWhile Senate Republicans such as Mike Lee (Utah) and Ted Cruz (Texas) argue that the high court has simply \u0022returned\u0022 the question of abortion to the \u0022elected representatives of states,\u0022 said Bridges, \u0022these are the same states that are stopping people from voting.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Texas has the most restrictive voting laws on the books,\u0022 Bridges pointed out. \u0022Texas\u0026#039; S.B. 8 doesn\u0026#039;t represent the will of the majority of Texans,\u0022 she continued, referring to the state\u0026#039;s devastating law that rewards vigilantes with at least $10,000 each time they successfully sue a person who provides or helps someone access an abortion after six weeks.\r\n\r\n\u0022Texas\u0026#039; S.B. 8 represents the will of the majority of Texans that were able to vote,\u0022 Bridges added. \u0022So in order for this to be a democracy, we have to protect voting rights.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and Lifeline Chat is available at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org. The Trevor Project\u0026#039;s crisis counselors can be reached at 1-866-488-7386, by texting \u0022START\u0022 to 678-678, or through chat at TheTrevorProject.org. Both offer 24/7, free, and confidential support.