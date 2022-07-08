Japan's Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated on Campaign Trail

This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nFormer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot Friday as he delivered a campaign speech on behalf of a member of his party just days ahead of the country\u0026#039;s parliamentary elections.\r\n\r\nAbe, Japan\u0026#039;s longest-serving prime minister, was rushed to a hospital with wounds to his neck and left collarbone, apparently inflicted by a blast from a homemade shotgun. Hours later, news broke of Abe\u0026#039;s passing.\r\n\r\nPolice arrested the suspected gunman on the scene. The Financial Times reported that authorities in Nara, where the shooting took place, \u0022named the suspect as Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of the city, with no known occupation. According to the defense ministry, he served in the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force from 2002 to 2005.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This attack is an act of brutality that happened during the elections—the very foundation of our democracy—and is absolutely unforgivable,” said current Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I am greatly shocked to hear that former Prime Minister Abe was shot today,\u0022 said Takayoshi Yokoyama, a climate campaigner with 350 Japan. \u0022Such violence is unacceptable. 350 Japan condemns any forms of violence, and we seek solutions to the climate crisis through peaceful, non-violent citizen action.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe shooting prompted expressions of outrage and grief from world leaders.\r\n\r\nIran\u0026#039;s Foreign Ministry dubbed the assassination \u0022an act of terrorism\u0022 and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez offered his \u0022resounding condemnation of this cowardly attack.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Spain stands in solidarity with the Japanese people in these difficult times,\u0022 Sánchez wrote in a Twitter post.