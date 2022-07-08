Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A South African researcher works in a vaccine lab

A researcher works in Afrigen's microbiology lab in Cape Town, South Africa on October 5, 2021. (Photo: Kristin Palitza/picture alliance via Getty Images)

'A Big Deal': US, African Scientists to Collaborate on mRNA Vaccine Development

"Scientists are leading the way," said one advocate. "Perhaps political leaders will follow."

Kenny Stancil

U.S. government scientists on Friday agreed to share technical know-how related to the development of next-generation vaccines and treatments with their counterparts at Afrigen Biologics, a South African drug manufacturer that hosts the first mRNA technology transfer hub established by the World Health Organization and its partners.

"Failure to share technology... imposed a deadly injustice that much of the world will remember for generations."

The National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) pioneered the use of mRNA and its parent organization, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), co-invented Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. Together, NIAID and Afrigen seek to expedite the production of mRNA vaccines—not only to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but also to address other infectious diseases and cancer.

"The pursuit of effective vaccines for human diseases to improve public health is central to the mission of the NIAID Vaccine Research Center," Dr. Richard Koup, acting director of NIAID's VRC, said in a statement. "This collaboration allows us to exchange scientific expertise to further this mission and support Afrigen's globally important research and vaccine discovery efforts."

Zain Rizvi, research director of the Access to Medicines Program at Public Citizen, called the partnership "a big deal." It comes as drugmakers are testing updated Covid-19 vaccines tailored to Omicron and its increasingly evasive subvariants.

Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen's Access to Medicines Program, also applauded the pact, which was announced ahead of a colloquium that brought together leading researchers from NIAID, Afrigen, WHO, and elsewhere.

"These are partnerships the world needs to sustain sharing of the latest science and technology, and to help give countries equitable access to the best medical tools," Maybarduk said in a statement. "Failure to share technology contributed to extreme shortages of Covid vaccines, tests, and treatments, and imposed a deadly injustice that much of the world will remember for generations."

Last April, as starkly unequal access to lifesaving jabs persisted amid a pandemic that has killed millions, WHO and its partners called for the establishment of at least one mRNA technology transfer hub to build capacity in low- and middle-income countries to produce doses locally. Two months later, the first consortium—based at Afrigen in Cape Town—was launched.

By February, scientists at the Afrigen hub were able to replicate the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine co-created by NIH and Moderna despite Big Pharma's best efforts to undermine their work. Instead of supporting the effort, Moderna filed multiple patents in South Africa—after withdrawing or abandoning equivalent ones in several other countries—thus creating legal risks that could jeopardize the hub's output for years to come.

Petro Terblanche, managing director of Afrigen, said Friday that her firm's collaboration with NIAID will enable the WHO-backed mRNA technology transfer hub to "fast-track the end-to-end Good Manufacturing Practices of the first clinical trial material of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate."

Maybarduk echoed Terblanche, saying: "NIAID's expertise and global reputation can help hub partners solve scientific challenges and draw further support from leading governments—and perhaps, eventually, from pharmaceutical corporations."

He also celebrated that researchers at NIAID will be joining "vaccine scientists of global reputation—inspired by and contributing to the hub program and learning from Covid mistakes to build a more equitable future."

As of April, 15 manufacturers in developing countries have been named as "spokes," or recipients of mRNA technology and training from the Afrigen hub. In addition, the WHO has teamed up with South Korea to create a global biomanufacturing teaching facility that will showcase best practices and complement specific trainings developed by researchers involved in the South African project.

Moving forward, "pharmaceutical corporations must provide deep technology transfer," said Maybarduk. "Leading governments must provide funding and logistical support to help establish a distributed network of global manufacturers."

"Scientists are leading the way," he added. "Perhaps political leaders will follow."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Elon Musk waving

'Don't Let the Door Hit You': Elon Musk Wants Out of Twitter Deal

The oligarch said he was bailing on the $44 billion deal because the social media giant was in "material breach" of the agreement.

Brett Wilkins ·

biden-epa-roundup-drift-harm-monarchs

Biodiversity Destruction Imperils Natural Species Crucial to Humanity's Survival

"Without wild species, our whole planet unravels," said one scientist in response to new U.N.-backed report.

Julia Conley ·

scapegoating China

New Report Details Ways to Counter Anti-China Scapegoating in US

"While it's easy for people ripped off by bad worker policies at home to map their economic anxieties onto those they deem foreign, racist scapegoating will only divide us further."

Brett Wilkins ·

A South African researcher works in a vaccine lab

'A Big Deal': US, African Scientists to Collaborate on mRNA Vaccine Development

"Scientists are leading the way," said one advocate. "Perhaps political leaders will follow."

Kenny Stancil ·

Voter casts absentee ballot using drop box

Wisconsin Supreme Court Pushes Trump's Big Lie in Ruling Banning Most Ballot Drop Boxes

The ruling solidified the court's status as "the most rogue and vehemently antidemocratic state court in the nation," said one critic.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  2. 'Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas' Petition Nears 1 Million Signatures
  3. A 50-Year Attack by Right-Wing Corporate Forces Is Leading U.S. Back Towards Civil War
  4. 'Shameful': GOP Colluding With Autocratic Orban Government to Tank Global Tax Deal
  5. 'The Problem is Corporate Greed, Boss': Bezos Blasted for Defense of Big Oil Price-Gouging
  6. 'Bloodbath': At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded in Mass Shooting at Illinois July 4th Parade
  7. Fetterman Calls for Assault Weapons Ban After July 4th Parade Massacre
  8. Bodycam Footage Shows Ohio Police Shooting Jayland Walker 60+ Times
  9. Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death
  10. Biden Urged to Embrace Windfall Tax as Exxon Says Profits Doubled in Second Quarter
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.