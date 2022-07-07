'A Hopeful Day': Ottawa Endorses Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

Climate campaigners around the world celebrated after Ottawa on Wednesday became the 12th Canadian municipality to formally endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.\r\n\r\nThe Canadian capital joins more than 50 local governments, 1,300 groups, and 150,000 individuals—from youth to grandparents to scientists—who support the initiative, which calls for ending all new fossil fuel exploration and production; phasing out existing production in line with the Paris agreement\u0026#039;s 1.5°C goal; and \u0022a peaceful and just transition.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today is a hopeful day,\u0022 declared Marianne Ariganello, an organizer with For Our Kids Ottawa/Gatineau. \u0022Ottawa parents advocated strongly to their elected officials to endorse this treaty and our councilors listened and acted.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Having Ottawa agree to endorse the treaty and to push the Ontario government to accept this treaty,\u0022 she said, \u0022is something we can happily share with our children as a success—advocacy works, it influences systemic change and action, our children do not need to feel they are fighting this climate battle alone, adults are standing up and taking action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOttawa Mayor Jim Watson will now send a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford urging the national and provincial governments to follow suit, according to the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative.\r\n\r\nTzeporah Berman, the initiative\u0026#039;s chair and international program director at the group Stand.earth, said that \u0022by endorsing the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, the city of Ottawa is taking responsibility for moving beyond fossil fuels and prioritizing the protection of people and planet.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The shift away from fossil fuels is accelerating, but not fast enough yet,\u0022 Berman continued. \u0022Emissions from oil and gas production are Canada\u0026#039;s largest and fastest-growing source of emissions, and the primary reason we cannot meet our Paris commitments.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We need countries, not least our own federal government, to align policies with climate science and fulfill the mandate of being a true climate leader by urging a just transition that sees a stop to the expansion of the fossil fuel industry and a phase-out of existing projects,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe treaty endorsement in Ottawa comes after the city and National Capital Commission commissioned a study of how the worsening climate emergency will impact the region. The 2020 analysis warned of earlier springs, hotter summers, later autumns, shorter winters with less snow and fewer cold days, and a warmer and wetter climate.\r\n\r\n\u0022By signing the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, Ottawa will join dozens of cities around the world making the commitment to move away from fossil fuel extraction and towards a just transition,\u0022 said Ottawa Councilor Catherine McKenney, who introduced the motion, which was approved by the city council after winning support from a key committee last month.\r\n\r\nMcKenney—a 2022 mayoral candidate—asserted that the endorsement \u0022sends a strong message that our city is serious about climate action and we remain committed to reducing\u0022 Ottawa\u0026#039;s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.\r\n\r\n\u0022Cities across the world are already feeling the effects of climate change, with Ottawa experiencing more frequent and significant flooding, hotter summers, and increased major storm events,\u0022 they noted. \u0022Now is the time to reaffirm our commitment to move away from GHGs and transition to renewable energy.\u0022