'Betrayal!' Uproar After EU Backs Industry Push to Label Gas and Nuclear 'Green'

Climate advocates responded with outrage to the European Parliament\u0026#039;s vote Wednesday to classify fossil gas and nuclear projects as \u0022green,\u0022 an official designation that will allow them to access additional taxpayer subsidies and private capital despite their destructive environmental impacts.\r\n\r\nMembers of the European Parliament voted 328 to 278 to kill a motion that would have blocked the European Commission\u0026#039;s so-called \u0022taxonomy\u0022 plan, clearing the way for the proposal to become law as demonstrators inside the parliament building in Strasbourg, France voiced their objections.\r\n\r\n\u0022Betrayal!\u0022 protesters yelled as an official announced the outcome of the lawmakers\u0026#039; vote.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPolitico explains that under the proposed rules, \u0022new gas-fired plants built through 2030 will be recognized as a transitional energy source as long as they replace a coal- or fuel oil-fired plant, switch to a low-carbon gas like hydrogen by 2035, and stay under a maximum emissions cap over 20 years.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Existing nuclear plants will receive a green label,\u0022 the outlet added, \u0022if they pledge to switch to so-called \u0026#039;accident-tolerant fuels\u0026#039; beginning in 2025 and detail plans for final storage of radioactive waste in 2050.\u0022\r\n\r\nMarie Toussaint, a member of parliament with the Greens, condemned the plan as \u0022an odious greenwashing attempt\u0022 and a \u0022failure for Europe and the climate.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a series of tweets on Wednesday, Toussaint wrote that \u0022with this taxonomy, billions of euros normally devoted to the energy transition will be captured by nuclear energy and gas, dirty, dangerous, and too-expensive energies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s also a huge giveaway for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,\u0022 Toussaint argued. \u0022According to Greenpeace E.U., 4 billion euros per year will go to Putin\u0026#039;s Russia via new gas projects, for a total of 32 billion euros by 2030.\u0022\r\n\r\nFormer Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, a co-founder of Progressive International, offered a similar assessment in a video posted to social media Wednesday:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAlmost immediately following Wednesday\u0026#039;s vote, Greenpeace E.U. vowed to take legal action against the European Commission over the taxonomy, arguing that \u0022it\u0026#039;s dirty politics and it\u0026#039;s an outrageous outcome to label gas and nuclear as green and keep more money flowing to Putin\u0026#039;s war chest.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The E.U. Commission\u0026#039;s shameful backroom dealing on behalf of the fossil fuel and nuclear industries won\u0026#039;t help,\u0022 said Ariadna Rodrigo, Greenpeace E.U.\u0026#039;s sustainable finance campaigner. \u0022We\u0026#039;re inspired by the climate activists here in Strasbourg this week and are confident that the courts will strike down this politically motivated greenwashing as clearly in breach of E.U. law.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the New York Times notes, a \u0022green\u0022 label for gas and nuclear projects \u0022provides financial incentives for European countries and companies to invest in those energy sources, and, critics say, would delay fully switching to renewable sources that are much better for the environment, such as wind and solar energy.\u0022\r\n\r\nSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was among those expressing that concern Wednesday, warning that the European Commission rules \u0022will delay a desperately needed real sustainable transition and deepen our dependency on Russian fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The hypocrisy is striking,\u0022 she added, \u0022but unfortunately not surprising.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Not My Taxonomy campaign, which mobilized against the European Commission proposal, said that Wednesday\u0026#039;s vote \u0022is not the end.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a step backwards in the fight against greenwashing and a step away from the sustainable future the E.U. has promised, but we are not defeated,\u0022 the campaigners said. \u0022The movement will continue to fight for our collective future.\u0022