Deadly Glacier Collapse in Italy 'Linked Directly to Climate Change'

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi joined scientists in pointing to the climate emergency as the cause of a deadly glacier collapse in the Italian Alps on Sunday afternoon, saying policymakers must act to ensure avalanches don\u0026#039;t become a more regular occurrence.\r\n\r\nThe collapse of the glacier in the Marmolada mountain range in the Dolomites \u0022certainly depends on the deterioration of the environment and the climate situation,\u0022 Draghi said at a press conference following the disaster, which was confirmed Monday to have killed at least seven people.\r\n\r\n\u0022Combined with the unusually high temperatures across the region over the summer, glaciers are melting fast.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today Italy weeps for these victims,\u0022 the prime minister added. \u0022But the government must think about what has happened and take steps to ensure that what happened is unlikely to do so again or can even be avoided.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to those killed, at least eight people were injured by the collapse, which happened near a popular climbing route, and 14 were still missing as of this writing.\r\n\r\nA huge chunk of the glacier broke off and slid down the mountain during a heat wave that\u0026#039;s hit the region earlier in the year than normal. Meteorologists have recorded temperatures of 50° Fahrenheit in the Marmolada mountain group in recent days.\r\n\r\nJonathan Bamber, director of the Bristol Glaciology Center at University of Bristol in the United Kingdom noted that the Dolomites \u0022experienced a drought throughout the winter with very little snowfall.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Combined with the unusually high temperatures across the region over the summer, glaciers are melting fast,\u0022 he said, adding that high European mountains are \u0022an [increasingly] dangerous and unpredictable environment to be in.\u0022\r\n\r\nPoul Christoffersen, a professor of glaciology at the University of Cambridge, called the collapse \u0022a natural disaster linked directly to climate change.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022High elevation glaciers such as the Marmolada are often steep and relying on cold temperatures below zero degrees Celsius to keep them stable,\u0022 he explained. \u0022But climate change means more and more meltwater, which releases heat that warms up the ice if the water re-freezes, or even worse: lifting up the glacier from the rock below and causing a sudden unstable collapse.\u0022\r\n\r\nWater at the base of the glacier \u0022and increased pressure in water-filled crevasses are probably the main causes for this catastrophic event,\u0022 said the Alpine-Adriatic Meteorological Society.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned in a recent report that melting ice and snow is one of 10 major threats that humans will need to contend with due to the climate crisis.\r\n\r\nThe glacier that collapsed Sunday shrank by 30% between 2004 and 2015 according to a 2019 study by the National Research Council in Italy.