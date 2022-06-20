'Sick and Dangerous' Ad by Shotgun-Wielding MAGA Senate Candidate Condemned

A Republican candidate for the United States Senate was roundly rebuked Monday after releasing a violent campaign ad showing him \u0022hunting\u0022 so-called \u0022Republicans in name only\u0022 and inviting supporters to purchase their own \u0022RINO-hunting permits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Now he\u0026#039;s threatening to kill his political opponents.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m Eric Greitens, Navy SEAL, and today, we\u0026#039;re going RINO-hunting,\u0022 the disgraced former Missouri governor says while cradling his double-barreled weapon. He is also packing a holstered pistol in the ad.\r\n\r\n\u0022The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,\u0022 he continues in the hushed tone of a wildlife documentarian before breaking into a home with heavily armed men in camouflage, who storm the residence while tossing a flash-bang grenade.\r\n\r\n\u0022Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting permit,\u0022 says Greitens as he walks through a cloud of grenade smoke. \u0022There\u0026#039;s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn\u0026#039;t expire until we save our country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nObservers from both sides of the political aisle condemned the message, which follows other violent GOP campaign ads including one in which Jim Lamon, an Arizona Republican running for U.S. Senate, shoots at President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.)—whose wife, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) survived being shot in the head during a 2011 assassination attempt.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every Republican should denounce this sick and dangerous ad from Eric Greitens,\u0022 Barbara Comstock, a former Republican congresswoman from Virginia, told The New York Times.\r\n\r\nDaily Beast senior columnist Matt Lewis called the new Greitens ad a \u0022dumb, dangerous troll.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Trump and the alt-right already showed us that \u0026#039;trolling\u0026#039; can incite violence,\u0022 wrote Lewis. \u0022So what the hell is up with this ad?\u0022\r\n\r\nGreitens served as Missouri\u0026#039;s governor from January 2017 until his resignation in June 2018 amid allegations of sex crime and campaign finance violations.\r\n\r\n\u0022After former Missouri governor Eric Greitens was charged with violent sexual misconduct, his ex-wife says he bought and hid a gun,\u0022 noted Shannon Watts, founder of the advocacy group Moms Demand. \u0022He also threatened to shoot himself unless she supported him publicly. Now he\u0026#039;s threatening to kill his political opponents.\u0022