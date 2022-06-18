Critics Say Amazon Must Improve After Leaked Doc Reveals 'Looming Labor Crisis'

After Recode on Friday revealed an internal document from last year warns that \u0022if we continue business as usual, Amazon will deplete the available labor supply in the U.S. network by 2024,\u0022 critics of the online retail giant\u0026#039;s labor practices renewed calls for improvement.\r\n\r\n\u0022I guess treating people like they\u0026#039;re expendable has consequences, who knew?\u0022\r\n\r\nJournalist Jason Del Rey\u0026#039;s reporting on the \u0022looming labor crisis\u0022 comes as the company is under fire for battling its workers\u0026#039; organizing efforts, including the historic victory of the Amazon Labor Union at a Staten Island facility earlier this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is crazy. Amazon burns through workers so fast there might be none left soon,\u0022 tweeted New York City organizer and writer Joshua Potash, adding that he \u0022can\u0026#039;t imagine how anyone defends a system that treats people like expendable parts like this.\u0022\r\n\r\nRetired journalist Laura Keeney said that \u0022if you need to better understand how Amazon burns through workers, here you go. I guess treating people like they\u0026#039;re expendable has consequences, who knew?\u0022\r\n\r\nCalifornia Labor Federation\u0026#039;s Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher told Amazon that \u0022maybe it\u0026#039;s time to improve working conditions and allow your workers to unionize.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It turns out that low wages and unsafe working conditions are [Amazon\u0026#039;s] biggest labor problem, not unions,\u0022 declared Doug Bloch, political director for Teamsters Joint Council 7. \u0022Gee, aren\u0026#039;t those the problems that workers join together in unions to fix?\u0022\r\n\r\nLongtime labor reporter Steven Greenhouse similarly suggested that \u0022IF AMAZON LETS ITS WAREHOUSES UNIONIZE, they could become far less grueling places to work and worker turnover could decline greatly.\u0022\r\n\r\nPointing out that \u0022workers have long warned Amazon that its \u0026#039;churn and burn\u0026#039; would cause the company to \u0026#039;run out of workers,\u0026#039;\u0022 Jobs with Justice also said that \u0022maybe if Amazon stopped fighting workers organizing unions, they could build a safer, healthier workplace and this would be less of a problem.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Del Rey—who noted that an Amazon spokesperson didn\u0026#039;t deny the report\u0026#039;s findings but declined to comment—the company \u0022was expected to exhaust its entire available labor pool in the Phoenix, Arizona, metro area by the end of 2021, and in the Inland Empire region of California, roughly 60 miles east of Los Angeles, by the end of 2022.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The internal research also identified the regions surrounding Memphis, Tennessee, and Wilmington, Delaware, as areas where Amazon was on the cusp of exhausting local warehouse labor availability,\u0022 he continued, highlighting the accuracy of the company\u0026#039;s models for staffing shortages ahead of Amazon Prime Day shopping event in June 2021.\r\n\r\nAmazon\u0026#039;s own data shows that its attrition rate was 123% in 2019 and 159% in 2020, which are high figures compared with the federal government\u0026#039;s estimates for those two years in the U.S. transportation and warehouse sectors (46% and 59%) and retail (58% and 70%).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe document \u0022provides a rare glimpse into the staffing challenges\u0022 faced by a company whose employees \u0022have long complained of stresses unique to Amazon\u0026#039;s workplace, from the pace and repetition of the labor to the unrelenting computerized surveillance of workers\u0026#039; every move to comparatively high injury rates,\u0022 Del Rey wrote. \u0022The leaked internal findings also serve as a cautionary tale for other employers who seek to emulate the Amazon Way of management.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe journalist asserted that the report \u0022reads like an attempted wake-up call\u0022 and outlined the projected impacts of some solutions it offers, including raising wages, changing termination or retention policies, improving the hiring process, choosing new warehouse locations in areas with significant labor pools, and increasing automation.\r\n\r\nNoting that Amazon\u0026#039;s new CEO, Andy Jassy, has claimed the company is \u0022not close to being done in how we improve the lives of our employees,\u0022 Del Rey concluded that \u0022as the internal report shows, doing so should no longer be optional for Amazon; it\u0026#039;s an imperative.\u0022