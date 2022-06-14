'The New Normal': 100 Million+ People Across US Face Extreme Heat

The climate crisis continues to bite in the U.S. this week with nearly one-third of people\u0026nbsp;in the\u0026nbsp;country living under\u0026nbsp;heat advisories and warnings\u0026nbsp;on Tuesday as high temperatures were reported from the Gulf Coast to the Upper Midwest and across the Southeast. \r\n\r\nMore than 107 million people are being advised to stay indoors as possible to avoid record-setting heatwaves that have been reported across the country in recent days, moving eastward and expected to continue for at least the next two weeks.\r\n\r\nThe National Weather Service (NWS) posted a map showing the maximum temperature forecast for the next week, with South Texas and Georgia residents expected to face 102°F heat and temperatures reaching 105° in parts of South Carolina and Nebraska.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Dangerous, record-setting heat to continue from the Upper Midwest to the Southeast through midweek,\u0022 the NWS said.\r\n\r\nThe warning was indicative of \u0022the new normal\u0022\u0026nbsp;created by the climate crisis,\u0026nbsp;tweeted the progressive advocacy group\u0026nbsp;Roots Action.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must act now to combat rising temperatures and extreme weather events.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported on Tuesday, the heatwave comes as the Yellowstone National Park area faces catastrophic flooding which swept at least one home into the Yellowstone River on Monday.\r\n\r\nLast summer, a record-breaking heatwave was linked to nearly 500 \u0022sudden and unexpected\u0022 deaths in British Columbia as well as dozens of deaths in the United States\u0026#039; Pacific Northwest region.\r\n\r\nMeteorologist Ryan Maue of Atlanta likened the coming extreme heat to a hurricane, which climate experts would watch closely as it was forming.\r\n\r\n\u0022Confidence/certainty is increasing for a brutal heatwave into next week,\u0022 he tweeted. \u0022Category 5 heatwave.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHumidity is also expected to make already-high temperatures feel five to 15° hotter.\r\n\r\nChicago officials began opening cooling centers Tuesday as a 105° heat index was expected in the coming days.\r\n\r\nWith the federal government continuing to support the fossil fuel industry and Republicans and right-wing Democrats refusing to pass far-reaching climate legislation, scientists including Peter Kalmus of NASA have expressed concern that heatwaves and other extreme weather events will continue to get worse each year.\r\n\r\n\u0022Dangerous heatwaves are getting worse and more frequent due to climate change,\u0022 said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) on Tuesday. \u0022We must act now to combat rising temperatures and extreme weather events.\u0022