'Bipartisan' Senate Deal on Guns Deemed "Pathetically Weak"

A group of 20 US senators\u0026nbsp;announced a deal Sunday on an outline of a bill designed to give the appearance that they are taking meaningful action.\r\n\r\nBut gun safety advocates were quick to point out that the deal mostly ignored guns -- and rather focused on those areas that the NRA and their Republican supporters prefer the debate to be: mental health and hardening of schools.\r\n\r\n“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities,” the group said in a statement on Sunday. “We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe \u0022commonsense\u0022 deal doesn\u0026#039;t include any of the key provisions gun safety advocates say are necessary:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tNo ban on semi-automatic weapons\r\n\tNo ban on high-capacity magazines\r\n\tNo 21 minimum age to buy AR-15-style rifles\r\n\tNo universal background checks\r\n\tNo safe storage rules at homes\r\n\tNo requiring background checks on Internet sales and at gun shows\r\n\tNo banning family\u0026nbsp;members purchasing weapons for their kids\r\n\r\n\r\nRyan Shead, a disabled veteran, gun control advocate and Arizona State Rep candidate, tweeted: \u0022This bill is a joke! This makes it sound like mental health is the cause for gun violence. It’s the fucking guns! Funding for school safety? It’s the fucking guns! Do better!! Kids are dying.\u0022