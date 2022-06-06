Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demonstrators protest Starbucks union-busting

Demonstrators hold signs while protesting in front of a Starbucks location in New York City on April 14, 2022. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

'Blatant Act of War': Workers Fight Back as Starbucks Moves to Close Unionized Shop

"This is clearly retaliation for our small grasps at dignity as workers," said one employee at the Ithaca, New York store.

Jake Johnson

Starbucks workers are accusing company management of illegally retaliating against labor organizing by moving to shut down an Ithaca, New York shop that voted to unionize in April.

Workers United, an SEIU affiliate representing Starbucks workers, filed a complaint Friday urging the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to pursue a court injunction to prevent the store closure, which is not the first time Starbucks has halted operations at a shop engaged in union activity.

"Our 100+ union stores are proof positive that there is an army of partners that won't let Starbucks bully us."

"It is a clear attempt to scare workers across the country by retaliating against its own employees," the Workers United bargaining committee argued in the filing, submitted days ahead of the shop's set closure date of June 10.

Gary Bonadonna Jr., executive vice president of Workers United, called the planned store closure a "blatant act of war" against Starbucks workers.

"We have their backs," he added.

Starbucks' move came after workers at the College Ave. shop went on strike in mid-April, alleging unsafe working conditions stemming from an "overflowing grease trap."

In an email to Workers United obtained and published Sunday by the progressive outlet More Perfect Union, Alan Model—an attorney with Littler Mendelson, the notorious law firm that Starbucks has brought on to assist its union-busting campaign—cited the grease trap as one of the reasons for the impending store closure.

"Trying to operate in that store is certainly not providing the level of partner experience you deserve or the level of costumer experience our customers expect," Model wrote. "We'd like to engage in bargaining with Workers United as soon as possible to discuss the impact of the store's closing on its partners."

Workers, however, were quick to dismiss that rationale as a mere pretext for shuttering a unionized shop, one of a many aggressive tactics that Starbucks has turned to in an effort to blunt union momentum. The NLRB has filed a number of complaints against Starbucks, including one last month that accuses the company of violating federal labor law more than 200 times.

In the face of mounting hostility from the coffee company's management, more than 100 Starbucks locations across the U.S. have voted to unionize since historic victories in Buffalo in December spurred a nationwide organizing drive.

"This is clearly retaliation for our small grasps at dignity as workers, but our strike showed them what power we have," Benjamin South, an employee at the Ithaca shop, said in a statement. "Taking a corporation to task is unprecedented, but our 100+ union stores are proof positive that there is an army of partners that won't let Starbucks bully us."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Demonstrators protest Starbucks union-busting

'Blatant Act of War': Workers Fight Back as Starbucks Moves to Close Unionized Shop

"This is clearly retaliation for our small grasps at dignity as workers," said one employee at the Ithaca, New York store.

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Chris Murphy

Murphy Suggests Expanded Background Checks Off Table in Senate Gun Control Talks

"Twenty-eight mass shootings in less than two weeks since Uvalde and we can't even get background checks included in a bipartisan gun reform package," said one progressive political strategist.

Julia Conley ·

Vladimir Putin

Putin Threatens Further Escalation If West Arms Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles

A shipment of long-range rocket systems would prompt Russia to bomb targets "that we haven't yet struck," Putin said.

Julia Conley ·

Rally in support of former President Donald Trump

'Chilling': Trump Allies Sought to Send Armed Private Contractors to Seize Voting Machines

"This was a failed coup and these people are still plotting," said one observer.

Julia Conley ·

Gigi Sohn

'Sohn or Bust!' FCC Advocates Demand Vote on Sohn as Deadlock Hits 500th Day

"The clock is not just running out for Gigi Sohn to be confirmed but also for any chance to have a fully functional FCC during the Biden administration."

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders Says Stop Busting People for Marijuana and Start 'Prosecuting Crooks on Wall Street'
  2. Canada Is Right to Be Worried About the Right-Wing Unraveling of the United States
  3. 'Chilling': Trump Allies Sought to Send Armed Private Contractors to Seize Voting Machines
  4. Inspector General, AMA and AHA Agree: Some Medicare Advantage Plans Are Endangering Their Enrollees' Lives
  5. It Was a Game of Hardball and Biden Just Handed It to the Saudi Prince
  6. 'Racing at Top Speed Towards Global Catastrophe': NOAA Says CO2 Levels Highest in Human History
  7. Note to Judges: If You Don't Want to Be Called a Partisan Hack, Stop Being One
  8. 'The Science Is Blatantly Clear': Global Youth Demand Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty
  9. 'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers
  10. 'What in the Neoliberal Hell Is This?' Biden Suggests 'Rational' GOP Senators Will Act on Guns
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.