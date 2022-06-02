Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to the podium at the White House in Washington, D.C. on June 2, 2022. Biden spoke about recent mass shootings while calling for common-sense gun control measures. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

'Let Us Finally Do Something': Biden Pleads for Gun Control Amid Mass Shooting Surge

"Over the last two decades, more school-age children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined. How much more carnage are we willing to accept?"

Brett Wilkins

President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered an urgent appeal for what advocates say are common-sense firearm control measures in the wake of recent massacres and a national culture of violence in which guns have claimed more lives over the past half-century than all the wars in U.S. history combined.

"For the children we've lost. For the children we can save. For the nation we love. Let's hear the call and the cry. Let's meet the moment."

"My fellow Americans, enough," Biden said after walking to a podium along a hallway lit by 56 candles representing every U.S. state and territory that has suffered acts of gun violence. "It's time for each of us to do our part."

"We need to act," he continued. "For the children we've lost. For the children we can save. For the nation we love. Let's hear the call and the cry. Let's meet the moment. Let us finally do something."

Biden called for reforms including a renewed ban on so-called assault rifles, stricter background check laws, and raising the legal age to purchase firearms to 21.

The president's remarks came amid a nationwide wave of mass shootings including the May 14 white supremacist slaughter of 10 people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket, the May 24 massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school, and Wednesday's murder of four staff and patients at a Tulsa, Oklahoma medical center.

The shooters in all three incidents were armed with AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles. The Tulsa gunman bought his rifle just over two hours before killing his victims.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 18,228 U.S. firearm deaths so far in 2022. The archive lists 233 mass shootings—defined as incidents in which at least four people are shot—this year, including 20 since the Robb Elementary School massacre in Texas.

"Over the last two decades, more school-age children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined," the president noted. "How much more carnage are we willing to accept?"

More people have also died from gunshot wounds since 1968 than in all U.S. wars combined.

An Economist/YouGov survey of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted in the wake of the Uvalde massacre found that 51% of respondents believe that "school shootings are a mental health problem, not a guns problem," while 41% said they disagree with that statement and 9% said they're unsure.

A September 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that:

[Gun control] proposals bring out stark partisan rifts. While 80% or more Democrats favor creating a federal database to track all gun sales and banning both assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, majorities of Republicans oppose these proposals. Most Republicans, on the other hand, support allowing people to carry concealed guns in more places (72%) and allowing teachers and school officials to carry guns in K-12 schools (66%). These proposals are supported by just 20% and 24% of Democrats, respectively.

Overall, around 60% of Americans support a ban on assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, according to Pew.

"The fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don't want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable," Biden said during his speech.

However, it's not just Republicans who are thwarting reform. Right-wing Democrats including Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema oppose abolishing the filibuster, which GOP lawmakers have used to block gun control and other Democratic legislation.

Instead of tightening gun laws, numerous states have relaxed them. For example, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp last month signed a bill allowing permitless concealed firearm carry for almost all adults, while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, signed similar legislation last year. This, despite numerous studies showing higher rates of mass shootings in states with looser gun control laws.

Meanwhile, the firearm industry lobby—led by the National Rifle Association—spends tens of millions of dollars lobbying GOP lawmakers to stymie even the most rudimentary reform.

"The question now is, what will the Congress do?" Biden asked.

"I'll never give up, and if Congress fails, I believe this time, a majority of the American people won't give up either," he vowed. "I believe the majority of you will act to turn your outrage into making this issue central to your vote. Enough, enough, enough."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Biden

'Let Us Finally Do Something': Biden Pleads for Gun Control Amid Mass Shooting Surge

"Over the last two decades, more school-age children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined. How much more carnage are we willing to accept?"

Brett Wilkins ·

Gwich'in

Codify Arctic Refuge Protections, Say Campaigners Amid Big Oil Exodus

"We support Congress and the Biden administration taking long-overdue action to... reestablish protections for this crown jewel of our national wildlife refuge system," said one activist.

Brett Wilkins ·

Workers remove debris from an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 11, 2021, after it was hit by a tornado.

House Dems Say Amazon 'Obstructing' Probe of Warehouse Collapse That Killed Six

A congressional review of last year's tragedy "seeks to determine whether Amazon's corporate practices put employee safety first, or… is merely paying lip service to this principle."

Jessica Corbett ·

Sign reading "The only thing a teacher should pack is lunch"

'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers

"We aren't trusted with the books we choose, but somehow we're supposed to be trusted with a gun in school?" asked one teachers' union leader.

Julia Conley ·

An elementary school student finishes a meal

'Disaster for Millions of Kids' Looms as GOP Obstruction Threatens School Meal Programs

"There is no reason that children should go hungry in the world's wealthiest nation," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman. "Congress needs to renew the federal school lunch waivers."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.