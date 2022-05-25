Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine listens to a speaker during a House Tourism, Infrastructure &amp; Energy Subcommittee meeting Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat)

'You'll Learn Why': GOP Lawmaker Threatens Biden If Democrats Try to Take Away Guns

"Just another day in Florida with Randy Fine threatening the President of the United States after children and adults were shot and murdered at a school in Texas."

Jon Queally

Republican state Rep. Randy Fine of Florida on Wednesday openly threatened President Joe Biden in the wake of the deadly massacre in Uvalde, Texas by saying the man who "claims to be our president" tries to mobilize the political will to impose gun control restrictions in the United States.

"I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place," tweeted Fine less than a day after at least 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered by a gunman in Texas.

As Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents the 47th District, wrote in response, the remarks by Fine were hard to interpret as anything other than a threat of violence.

With the nation reeling from Tuesday's deadly rampage in Uvalde, many observers have thrown up their hands both to the senseless of the violence as well as to a political reality in which the Republican Party will stop at nothing to make sure no gun restrictions are ever enacted and a Democratic Party which has proven feckless in the face of such unending and gruesome violence.

"The senate Dems are like 'we can’t do anything but cry,'" wrote one person on social media. "Meanwhile the Republicans are like 'Hey Biden, if you take our guns we will murder you in cold blood.'"

"Cool country, great dynamic," the person said sarcastically in the post.

Following online backlash, Fine posted a new tweet which read: "The reaction exposes the lie of the left that they just want 'common sense gun control.' They want one thing and one thing only—gun confiscation and an end to the 2nd Amendment—and the notion that Americans will exercise their right to fight them makes them go crazy. Boo hoo."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Beto

'This Is on You!' Beto Interrupts Abbott Press Conference on Texas Massacre

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke accused Texas' GOP leaders of "doing nothing and offering us nothing" in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Jake Johnson ·

Randy Fine

'You'll Learn Why': GOP Lawmaker Threatens Biden If Democrats Try to Take Away Guns

"Just another day in Florida with Randy Fine threatening the President of the United States after children and adults were shot and murdered at a school in Texas."

Jon Queally ·

planned parenthood in St Louis

Progressives in Congress Push Google to Stop Collecting Abortion Patients' Location Data

Lawmakers worry the tech giant's practices "will allow it to become a tool for far-right extremists looking to crack down on people seeking reproductive healthcare."

Jessica Corbett ·

George Poe Williams

Nurse From Liberia Holds 'Clap for Pharma Profits' Protest at Davos

"Me and my frontline colleagues saw pain, misery, death," said George Poe Williams. "Bourla and the other pharma executives here in Davos saw a chance to pump up profits."

Brett Wilkins ·

Pfizer CEO speaks at the World Economic Forum

'Too Little, Too Late,' Campaigners Say as Pfizer Pledges Lower Vaccine Costs for Poor Nations

"We shouldn't hail pandemic profiteers as heroes, even when they make qualified gestures like this," said an adviser at the People's Vaccine Alliance.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Perverse' Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Ensures That Innocent People Will Remain Imprisoned'
  2. Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
  3. Nearly 90,000 Small Businesses in US Expected to Close After Senate GOP Kills Main Street Relief Bill
  4. 'She Can Win If We Stand With Her': Sanders to Rally for Cisneros in Texas
  5. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  6. 'Ted Cruz, F-ck You!': Anger Erupts at Gun-Loving GOP After Mass Slaughter in Texas
  7. Trump-Loving Americans Drinking Deep From Orban's Fascist Well
  8. Omar Leads Charge Against Baby Formula Monopolies Amid US Shortage
  9. Why Seniors Like Me Are Fighting Against Medicare Direct Contracting and ACO REACH
  10. 'After Which Failed Pregnancy Should I Have Been Imprisoned?' Asks Rep. Lucy McBath
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.