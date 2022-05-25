'You'll Learn Why': GOP Lawmaker Threatens Biden If Democrats Try to Take Away Guns

Republican state Rep. Randy Fine of Florida on Wednesday openly threatened President Joe Biden in the wake of the deadly massacre in Uvalde, Texas by saying the man who \u0022claims to be our president\u0022 tries to mobilize the political will to impose gun control restrictions in the United States.\r\n\r\n\u0022I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place,\u0022 tweeted Fine less than a day after at least 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered by a gunman in Texas.\r\n\r\nAs Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who represents the 47th District, wrote in response, the remarks by Fine were hard to interpret as anything other than a threat of violence.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWith the nation reeling from Tuesday\u0026#039;s deadly rampage in Uvalde, many observers have thrown up their hands both to the senseless of the violence as well as to a political reality in which the Republican Party will stop at nothing to make sure no gun restrictions are ever enacted and a Democratic Party which has proven feckless in the face of such unending and gruesome violence.\r\n\r\n\u0022The senate Dems are like \u0026#039;we can’t do anything but cry,\u0026#039;\u0022 wrote one person on social media. \u0022Meanwhile the Republicans are like \u0026#039;Hey Biden, if you take our guns we will murder you in cold blood.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Cool country, great dynamic,\u0022 the person said sarcastically in the post.\r\n\r\nFollowing online backlash, Fine posted a new tweet which read: \u0022The reaction exposes the lie of the left that they just want \u0026#039;common sense gun control.\u0026#039; They want one thing and one thing only—gun confiscation and an end to the 2nd Amendment—and the notion that Americans will exercise their right to fight them makes them go crazy. Boo hoo.\u0022