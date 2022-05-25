Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Blackrock protest

Climate activists gathered outside the BlackRock office in New York City on May 25, 2022. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Scientists to BlackRock Vice Chairman: New Fossil Fuel Development 'Incompatible' With 1.5°C

"The only responsible course of action is to do everything in our power to stop fossil fuel expansion and further emissions."

Jessica Corbett

As BlackRock held its annual general meeting on Wednesday, 22 climate scientists and academics sent an open letter to a top leader at the world's largest asset manager, calling for action to align the firm's business with the Paris agreement's 1.5°C goal for this century.

"Mr. Hildebrand, you and BlackRock face a choice."

The experts directed their demand at Philipp Hildebrand, a Swiss banker who is BlackRock's vice chairman and a member of the firm's Global Executive Committee. While several signatories to the letter are based in Switzerland, others are from France, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

They wrote that despite BlackRock's recent climate pledges, it remains "one of the largest shareholders at many of the companies driving the climate crisis," and argued that as such, the firm "needs to be taking a firmer position advocating for energy transition."

"As scientists and academics, we are writing this letter to tell you directly that the facts are clear: New coal, oil, and gas development is incompatible with limiting warming to 1.5°C," the document states.

The letter continues:

The devastating impacts of the climate crisis are harming people around the world, from deadly heatwaves and floods, to fires, droughts, crop failure, extreme storms, and rising sea levels—as well as destroying entire ecosystems, such as coral reefs and the Amazon. Expanding fossil fuel production guarantees extreme events will become both more frequent and more severe, with immense costs in terms of human lives, livelihoods, and economies. The only responsible course of action is to do everything in our power to stop fossil fuel expansion and further emissions. This applies to us, as scientists, but even more to you, since your company is investing in companies pursuing and enabling fossil fuel expansion.

The experts also called out Hildebrand, noting that at the annual general meeting of Credit Suisse last month, "you personally had an opportunity to demonstrate that your and BlackRock's climate goals are more than mere greenwashing, empty words to distract from your actions. Instead, you failed to support a shareholder resolution that asks Credit Suisse to reduce its exposure to fossil fuel assets."

"Worse, BlackRock has argued for expansion of fossil fuel extraction to address the energy crisis emerging from Russia's invasion of Ukraine," notes the letter. "This war, rather than providing justification for fossil fuel expansion, demonstrates that these energy sources do more than threaten the stability of a livable planet."

"Mr. Hildebrand, you and BlackRock face a choice," the letter concludes. "For the stability and credibility of your company, we urge you to align your company's investment emissions trajectory to be consistent with 1.5°C, and to outline a clear path to eliminate fossil fuels. We await your actions, not just statements, at the upcoming BlackRock annual general meeting."

Some signatories—including NASA scientist Peter Kalmus and Michael Mann of Pennsylvania State University—have been involved in similar calls this year, such as a letter pushing U.S. President Joe Biden to ditch fossil fuels in favor of renewables, and another urging educational institutions to stop letting the dirty energy industry fund climate research.

While climate experts sent Hildebrand a letter for the meeting Wednesday, demonstrators including an interfaith delegation of clergy gathered outside the BlackRock office in New York City—an action that led to some arrests, according to the group GreenFaith.

"We are here today to say that killing the planet is against our religions!" GreenFaith tweeted Wednesday. "Stop investing in companies that are fueling the climate crisis."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Blackrock protest

Scientists to BlackRock Vice Chairman: New Fossil Fuel Development 'Incompatible' With 1.5°C

"The only responsible course of action is to do everything in our power to stop fossil fuel expansion and further emissions."

Jessica Corbett ·

Alexandra Narvaez and Alex Lucitante

Goldman Prize Awarded to Activists Who Showed Nature's 'Amazing Capability to Regenerate'

"While the many challenges before us can feel daunting, and at times make us lose faith, these seven leaders give us a reason for hope and remind us what can be accomplished in the face of adversity."

Julia Conley ·

Voting Rights

Faith Leaders Call for Federal Election Monitors in Georgia to Protect Black Voters

"It is imperative that our election this November is monitored to preserve ballot integrity and ensure ballot security."

Brett Wilkins ·

A young girl cries outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center, where grief counseling will be offered after 19 students and two teachers were slaughtered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.

'Inaction Is Bought': Here Are the Receipts on NRA's Purchase of GOP

"The issue is money in politics," said Nina Turner after the nation's latest mass killing of students and teachers. Right-wing lawmakers are "allowing children to die because of the gun lobby."

Kenny Stancil ·

Beto

'This Is on You!' Beto Interrupts Abbott Press Conference on Texas Massacre

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke accused Texas' GOP leaders of "doing nothing and offering us nothing" in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Perverse' Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Ensures That Innocent People Will Remain Imprisoned'
  2. Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
  3. Nearly 90,000 Small Businesses in US Expected to Close After Senate GOP Kills Main Street Relief Bill
  4. 'Ted Cruz, F-ck You!': Anger Erupts at Gun-Loving GOP After Mass Slaughter in Texas
  5. 'She Can Win If We Stand With Her': Sanders to Rally for Cisneros in Texas
  6. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  7. Trump-Loving Americans Drinking Deep From Orban's Fascist Well
  8. Omar Leads Charge Against Baby Formula Monopolies Amid US Shortage
  9. Why Seniors Like Me Are Fighting Against Medicare Direct Contracting and ACO REACH
  10. 'After Which Failed Pregnancy Should I Have Been Imprisoned?' Asks Rep. Lucy McBath
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.