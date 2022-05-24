Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Economic justice advocates march in Memphis, Tennessee on May 23, 2022.

Economic justice advocates march in Memphis, Tennessee on May 23, 2022. (Photo: Steve Pavey/Poor People's Campaign/Repairers of the Breach/Kairos Center)

'Not About Nostalgia': Poor People's Campaign Marches in Memphis Ahead of DC Gathering

"It's been 54 years since the sanitation worker's march," said Bishop William J. Barber II, "and right here in Memphis they still don't have union rights."

Kenny Stancil

Low-wage workers from three southern states marched and rallied in Memphis on Monday, the final stop made by the revived Poor People's Campaign before it converges in Washington, D.C. next month.

"We need policy changes to include the protection and value of all our people, not just some."

The Mid-South Mobilization Committee, comprised of working people from Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi, led the demonstration, which can be viewed in full here. The march ended at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

It's been more than a half-century since King was killed while in Memphis to support the city's striking sanitation workers—a visit he made during the original Poor People's Campaign for economic justice.

But "this is not about nostalgia," Bishop William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival (PPC:NCMR), said at Monday's rally. "It's not about just remembering the path."

"For 50 years, we've been talking about what [King] did, but nobody picked it up," said Barber. "It's been 54 years since the sanitation worker's march, and right here in Memphis, they still don't have union rights."

AFSCME Local 1733 represents solid waste employees in Memphis, but a majority of workers in the city are not unionized. Just three months ago, several Starbucks workers in Memphis were illegally fired in retaliation for organizing for better wages, benefits, and conditions.

Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the PPC:NCMR, said that the U.S. "must be serious about the suffering that is going on here."

"All of these years after Dr. King was killed: still no living wages, still attacks on the homeless, still the lack of healthcare, still the mass incarceration of our people, the poisoning of our water," she said, "and so close to the Mississippi Delta, where there's still the deepest poverty in this, the richest country ever to exist."

Starvation wages remain common throughout the region, with millions of people in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee struggling to survive. Corporations, meanwhile, have been raking in record profits amid a pandemic that has killed more than one million people in the U.S., with especially devastating impacts in poor counties. According to the Poor People's Campaign, roughly 140 million people nationwide were poor or low-income before Covid-19 struck, and poverty is correlated with an estimated 250,000 deaths each year.

"As a part-time waitress working for $2.13 an hour, relying on the kindness of strangers for tips, you can guess that benefits aren't included for people like me," said Murriel Wiley, a 31-year-old single mom from rural southwest Arkansas. "But that doesn't mean all service industry members deserve to have to go without seeing a doctor simply because they can't afford it."

"Rural voters matter," she said. "Waitresses and dishwashers and bussers matter—in the polls, at doctors' offices, and in every part of the United States."

Wiley said that she plans to be in the nation's capital on June 18 for the Mass Poor People's and Low-Wage Workers' Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to the Polls because "we need policy changes to include the protection and value of all our people, not just some, and all our voices deserve to be heard."

Last year, PPC:NCMR published a study highlighting the power that poor and low-income people—who constitute 47% of the electorate in Arkansas, 43% in Mississippi, and 39% in Tennessee—wield at the ballot box when they vote.

Georgia King, 82, who participated in the Poor People's Campaign organized by Dr. King, the National Welfare Rights Organization, and others when she was in her 20s, also spoke on Monday and encouraged people to travel to Washington, D.C. next month.

"Join me by cars, by buses, by airplanes," she said.

"I heard that some are going to be walking," added King, who once trekked 255 miles from Roanoke, Virginia to the nation's capital to fight for aid for the unhoused.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Pramila Jayapal

Jayapal Says Corporate-Friendly No Labels Shows 'True Colors' by Undermining Jan. 6 Investigation

"To malign the January 6 Committee as a 'partisan exercise' is a dangerous message for the American public and our democracy—one that deeply undermines the committee's work and denies the truth about the Republican Party."

Brett Wilkins ·

Doctors rally for abortion rights

As End of Roe Looms, US Doctors Say 'Abortion Is Essential Healthcare'

"Although ACOG's long-standing abortion policy supported safe, legal, evidence-based abortion care, the current reproductive health crisis calls for revisions which make it unmistakably clear that ACOG trusts doctors and patients," said the group.

Julia Conley ·

New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi holds a press conference in Albany on June 2, 2021. (Photo: NYS Senate Photo/CC BY 2.0)

Biaggi to Primary 'Selfish Corporate Democrat' Sean Patrick Maloney in NY

The New York state senator says she's running "to protect and defend our democracy, to halt the climate crisis, to grow our supply of affordable housing, and to transform our government and economy to serve us all."

Andrea Germanos ·

Economic justice advocates march in Memphis, Tennessee on May 23, 2022.

'Not About Nostalgia': Poor People's Campaign Marches in Memphis Ahead of DC Gathering

"It's been 54 years since the sanitation worker's march," said Bishop William J. Barber II, "and right here in Memphis they still don't have union rights."

Kenny Stancil ·

A gas flare is seen at an oil well site

Greenhouse Gases Trapped Nearly 50% More Heat Last Year Than in 1990: NOAA

"Getting hot in here," said one climate campaigner. "Gotta get congressmen and senators to do more midday outdoor events in their dark suits."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'We Have to Flip This Seat': After Senate Primary Win, Fetterman Shifts Focus to Beating GOP
  2. 'Perverse' Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Ensures That Innocent People Will Remain Imprisoned'
  3. Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
  4. Nearly 90,000 Small Businesses in US Expected to Close After Senate GOP Kills Main Street Relief Bill
  5. 'She Can Win If We Stand With Her': Sanders to Rally for Cisneros in Texas
  6. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  7. Trump-Loving Americans Drinking Deep From Orban's Fascist Well
  8. Omar Leads Charge Against Baby Formula Monopolies Amid US Shortage
  9. Why Seniors Like Me Are Fighting Against Medicare Direct Contracting and ACO REACH
  10. 'After Which Failed Pregnancy Should I Have Been Imprisoned?' Asks Rep. Lucy McBath
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.