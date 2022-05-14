'A Horror Movie': 10 People Murdered During Mass Shooting by White Supremacist in Buffalo

Ten people were killed and another three people wounded in Buffalo, New York on Saturday afternoon by a gunman who opened fire inside a supermarket, a pre-planned shooting that he live-streamed on the internet and evidence indicates was motivated by racial hatred and white supremacist ideology.\r\n\r\n“This was pure evil.\u0022\r\n\r\n“This was pure evil,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia during a press conference on Saturday. The killings, he said, \u0022was straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Buffalo Police Department told news outlets that of 13 people shot, eleven of the victims were African American while two were white. Police said four of the victims were store employees while the others were presumably shoppers or bystanders at the Tops Market located on Jefferson Avenue.\r\n\r\nOne police official told Buffalo News that the scene at the market was \u0022like walking onto a horror movie, but everything is real.\u0022 The official said it was \u0022Armageddon-like\u0022 and completely \u0022overwhelming\u0022 to witness.\r\n\r\n\u0022What started out as a beautiful day in the City of Buffalo has turned into a terrible day, and one of tremendous heartbreak for every member of our community,\u0022 said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to reporting by local news outlet BNO News just after the shooting:\r\n\r\n\r\nA man has opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York while live-streaming on Twitch, killing at least 8 people and injuring several others, local officials and witnesses say. He also posted an online manifesto in which he described himself as a white supremacist.\r\n\r\nThe incident began on early Saturday afternoon when police were called for an active shooter at Tops Markets at 1275 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Upon arrival, officers found victims on the ground outside the store and others inside the building itself.\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter police earlier confirmed a suspect was taken into custody and photographs circulated on social media of a man in handcuffs wearing military fatigues, court filings identified the alleged gunman as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York. Arraigned on murder charges he pleaded not guilty to the charges.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOne eye-witness who spoke to the Buffalo News immediately after the shooting said, \u0022I just heard shots. Shots and shots and shots.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe person, who identified himself as Will G., said: \u0022I hid. I just hid. I wasn’t going to leave that room.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the wake of the shooting, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the attack and the murders were being treated as a hate crime based on evidence that there was some \u0022racial animosity\u0022 by the shooter.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m not going to specifically talk about or elaborate on what exactly they are right now, but we have evidence in custody right now,\u0022 said Flynn, \u0022that shows there is some racial component to these alleged actions.\u0022