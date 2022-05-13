'Horrific': Israeli Forces Attack Mourners Carrying Casket of Shireen Abu Akleh

Israeli soldiers on Friday brutally beat Palestinian mourners carrying the coffin of longtime Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed earlier this week while covering an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.\r\n\r\nLondon-based artist Khadijah Said shared Al Jazeera\u0026#039;s footage of the assault by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), describing it as \u0022one of the most horrifying things I\u0026#039;ve seen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNick Dearden, director of U.K.-based Global Justice Now, said that the IDF\u0026#039;s \u0022horrific\u0022 attack—which included the use of stun grenades, tear gas, and batons—showed \u0022an apartheid state in action\u0022 and \u0022should be front-page news everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThousands of Palestinians gathered for Abu Akleh\u0026#039;s funeral service in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.\r\n\r\nThe slain Palestinian-American journalist—described as \u0022an icon in Palestine and the wider Arab world\u0022 by Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based network where she worked since 1997—was buried alongside her deceased parents in the Mount Zion Protestant Cemetery.\r\n\r\nAbu Akleh, 51, was fatally shot in the face on Wednesday while reporting on the IDF\u0026#039;s ransacking of the Jenin refugee camp. Al Jazeera accused Israel of \u0022blatant murder.\u0022 Human rights groups have demanded a thorough and transparent investigation of the killing, while Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has vowed to pursue justice at the International Criminal Court.\r\n\r\nPallbearers almost dropped Abu Akleh’s coffin on Friday when the IDF attacked them near St. Louis French Hospital. \u0022Police eventually allowed the family to drive the casket to a Catholic church in the Old City, which was packed with mourners, before sealing off the hospital and firing tear gas at scores of protesters,\u0022 Al Jazeera reported.\r\n\r\nAccording to the news outlet, Israeli forces arrested at least four mourners, including at least two men who hoisted the Palestinian flag in occupied East Jerusalem.\r\n\r\n\u0022Two men were arrested for actually raising the Palestinian flag,\u0022 said reporter Imran Khan. \u0022That\u0026#039;s actually illegal under Israeli law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When Shireen\u0026#039;s car carrying the casket actually came in, there was a Palestinian flag on display in the back of the car,\u0022 Khan added. \u0022The Israeli police actually smashed that window in and took the flag.\u0022