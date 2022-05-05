Manchin, Kelly Join GOP in Passing Motion to Bar Biden From Declaring Climate Emergency

Two right-wing Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mark Kelly of Arizona, crossed the aisle Wednesday to help Republicans approve a motion aimed at barring President Joe Biden from declaring a climate emergency, a step that green groups have been pressuring him to take since his first day in office.\r\n\r\nThe nonbinding motion, sponsored by Sen. Shelley Capito (R-W.Va.) and approved by a vote of 49-47, states that Biden \u0022cannot use climate change as the basis to declare a national emergency.\u0022 House and Senate lawmakers will consider the motion as part of their efforts to finalize legislation packed with subsidies to profitable microchip corporations.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is an outrageous betrayal... Shame on you.\u0022\r\n\r\nIt\u0026#039;s unclear whether lawmakers will ultimately include the climate emergency language in the final bill, but environmentalists voiced outrage at the motion\u0026#039;s passage as Manchin and Republicans continue to obstruct desperately needed congressional action to slash greenhouse gas emissions and bolster renewable energy production.\r\n\r\nA separate motion instructing lawmakers to reject provisions that \u0022prohibit development of an all-of-the-above energy portfolio\u0022—which would include oil and gas production—also sailed through Wednesday by voice vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our political leadership is out to kill most of us,\u0022 Basav Sen, director of the Climate Justice Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, said in response to the vote. \u0022Every branch of [the federal government] (executive, Congress, courts) is rotten to the core.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Manchin shouldn\u0026#039;t be voting on climate/energy issues, based on his glaring and obvious conflict of interest,\u0022 Sen added, alluding to the West Virginia Democrat\u0026#039;s stake in his family\u0026#039;s coal empire. \u0022If we had a civilized system of government, he would be investigated for corruption, not heading the Senate energy committee.\u0022\r\n\r\nKai Newkirk, a progressive activist based in Arizona, focused his ire on Kelly, who was a NASA astronaut before entering politics.\r\n\r\n\u0022An astronaut who\u0026#039;s seen the planet from outer space voting to remove one of the only tools we have to confront the climate crisis that isn\u0026#039;t blocked by the filibuster and Manchin\u0026#039;s corruption?\u0022 Newkirk wrote on Twitter. \u0022This is an outrageous betrayal, Sen. Kelly. Shame on you.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) noted in a February report, a climate emergency declaration would empower Biden to take a number of steps to combat the planetary crisis without needing the approval of Congress, including immediately halting crude oil exports and boosting green energy manufacturing.\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress enacted emergency powers to allow the executive branch greater flexibility to respond to extraordinary events,\u0022 the report states. \u0022The climate emergency is the pinnacle of extraordinary events faced in our lifetimes. Biden should lawfully use emergency powers to address this existential threat.\u0022