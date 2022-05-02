Amazon Terminated Paid Sick Leave for Covid-19 Day After Union Vote Ended

A day after union voting ended late last week at Amazon\u0026#039;s LDJ5 warehouse in Staten Island, the company announced it is ending its nationwide Covid-19 paid sick leave policy—prompting suspicions that management deliberately waited until after workers at the New York facility cast their ballots to unveil the change.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is outrageous. Covid is not over, Amazon.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn Saturday, Amazon informed employees that it is \u0022returning to standard sick leave policies,\u0022 meaning that workers who test positive for Covid-19 will no longer get a week of paid time off.\r\n\r\n\u0022Amazon waited until the day after the union election in Staten Island to announce what for many will be very troubling news,\u0022 tweeted Lauren Kaori Gurley, a labor reporter for Motherboard. \u0022Nationwide, it will no longer pay workers who are out sick with Covid OR inform workers when someone at their warehouse tests positive for Covid.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmazon\u0026#039;s U.S.-based employees will now receive just five days of excused and unpaid time off if they test positive for Covid-19, which continues to spread across the country. Business Insider reported that Amazon is also ending its coronavirus vaccination incentives and no longer excusing \u0022any time for employees who are waiting for test results.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is outrageous,\u0022 tweeted Vicki Shabo, a paid leave expert and a senior fellow at New America. \u0022Covid is not over, Amazon. Leave for sick or exposed workers is an investment in health, well-being, and productivity. You can\u0026#039;t advertise great benefits and then do this.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe policy move took effect Monday as the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) prepared to count union election ballots cast at LDJ5, an Amazon facility across the street from the JFK8 warehouse that became the company\u0026#039;s first U.S. location to vote in favor of unionizing last month.\r\n\r\nThe NLRB tally at LDJ5 is expected to wrap up by Monday evening.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAt JFK8, meanwhile, Amazon is disputing employees\u0026#039; historic vote to join the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), an independent worker-led organization spearheaded by Christian Smalls, a former JFK8 employee who was fired after organizing protests against the company\u0026#039;s inadequate Covid-19 safety measures.\r\n\r\n\u0022We remain confident that all of Amazon’s objections will ultimately be overruled.\u0022\r\n\r\nReuters reported Sunday that Amazon—which has waged aggressive union-busting campaigns at JFK8 and LDJ5—secured an NLRB hearing to examine whether its objections merit overturning the union\u0026#039;s election victory at JFK8.\r\n\r\n\u0022The online retailer has accused the NLRB\u0026#039;s Brooklyn office of appearing to support the union drive and alleged that labor organizers intimidated workers to vote in their favor, claims the union has dismissed,\u0022 Reuters noted. \u0022Citing the Brooklyn office\u0026#039;s conduct, Amazon last month secured the case\u0026#039;s transfer to the NLRB\u0026#039;s Phoenix-based region.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a filing on Friday, the NLRB\u0026#039;s regional director in Phoenix said the evidence behind Amazon\u0026#039;s dozens of objections \u0022could be grounds for overturning the election.\u0022\r\n\r\nEric Milner, an attorney for the ALU, told Reuters that the bar to get an NLRB hearing over election objections is \u0022very low\u0022 and stressed that Amazon\u0026#039;s claims against the union—which range from \u0022electioneering in the polling area\u0022 to distributing marijuana to workers in exchange for their support—have yet to be thoroughly vetted by the labor board.\r\n\r\n\u0022While the ALU is disappointed in any delay by Amazon in its bargaining obligations,\u0022 said Milner, \u0022we remain confident that all of Amazon\u0026#039;s objections will ultimately be overruled.\u0022