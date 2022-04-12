Shooting, Reports of Explosive Devices and Gunman Wearing Gas Mask in Brooklyn Subway

The is a breaking and developing story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nA massive police presence was on the scene in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday following reports of a mass shooting at a subway station—by a gunman described as wearing a gas mask who may also have left behind undetonated explosive devices—during the city\u0026#039;s busy early morning rush hour.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to NBC4 News:\r\n\r\n\r\nMultiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station and several undetonated devices were also found at the location, according to fire officials and three law enforcement sources. They stress the investigation is preliminary.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe extent of the victims\u0026#039; injuries wasn\u0026#039;t clear.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe New York Times reports, citing an NYPD spokesperson, that police officers were \u0022called to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R lines pass through the Sunset Park neighborhood, at around 8:30 am,\u0022 and that smoke inside the station had also been reported.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe preliminary indications from law enforcement, according to the Times, were that \u0022five people were shot,\u0022 and \u0022police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest, the official said.\u0022