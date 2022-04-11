Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Mariupol residents are seen in the city

Local residents are seen in Mariupol on April 7, 2022. (Photo: Victor/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Zelenskyy Claims 'Tens of Thousands' Dead in Mariupol as City Braces for 'Last Battle'

"It was a city of half a million. Mariupol is destroyed," said the Ukrainian president.

Jake Johnson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Monday that tens of thousands have been killed in Mariupol as Russian forces bear down on the city, prompting warnings from Ukrainian soldiers that the "last battle" for control of the strategic port is imminent.

In a speech to South Korea's parliament, Zelenskyy characterized the humanitarian situation in Mariupol as "the worst" of the war and reiterated his call for more weaponry as ongoing diplomatic talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations fail to produce a peace deal.

"Even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive."

"It was a city of half a million. Mariupol is destroyed. There are tens of thousands of dead," Zelenskyy said, describing a scale of devastation that far outstrips official estimates of civilian casualties. "But even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive."

Shortly after Zelenskyy delivered his address, Ukrainian forces on the ground in Mariupol warned that Monday "will probably be the last battle" for the city as "ammunition is running out." Reuters reported that its journalists on the ground in Ukraine "saw several Russian tanks heading down a highway in the direction" of Mariupol on Sunday.

"It's death for some of us, and captivity for the rest," the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. "The enemy gradually pushed us back [and] surrounded us with fire, and is now trying to destroy us."

The brigade added that wounded soldiers make up "almost half" of the force defending Mariupol.

"Those whose limbs are not torn off," it said, "return to battle."

Related Content

Civilians flee the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Ukraine Rejects Russia's Demand to Surrender Mariupol as Crisis Worsens

Jake Johnson

Last week, Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said that around 90% of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian forces.

Throughout Ukraine, Zelenskyy claimed in his speech to South Korean lawmakers, Russian forces have demolished "938 educational facilities" and "almost 300 hospitals."

"Not one city, not even two or three," the president continued. "These are tens of cities that the Russian military simply tried to wipe off the face of the earth."

Analysts say the complete seizure of Mariupol would be significant for Russian forces given the city's positioning as a potential "land bridge" between two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

According to human rights groups and first-hand testimony from civilians who managed to escape Mariupol during tenuous ceasefires, Russia's effort to overtake the city has had catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) noted in a report published last month that escaped residents it interviewed "described periods of sustained and often intensifying attacks with explosive weapons, from the beginning of fighting on February 24 to the moment they fled the city."

"Witnesses described attacks that killed and injured their neighbors as they took shelter in their homes, prepared food, and fetched water, throwing them from buildings and piercing them with fragments," HRW added. "The attacks also destroyed and damaged homes, businesses, and critical civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals and schools, collapsing and burning buildings in numerous parts of the city. The descriptions of the attacks and their effects are consistent with the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects."

Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, said late last month that "the siege of Mariupol, the denial of humanitarian evacuation and humanitarian escape for the population, and the targeting of civilians... amounts to war crimes."

"That is the reality of Ukraine right now," Callamard added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Jared Kushner stands with Saudi officials in the White House

'He's Cashing In': Kushner Firm Gets $2 Billion From Saudi Fund Run by MbS

Watchdogs noted that the investment came after Kushner "used his position in the White House to advance Saudi interests"—and shield the regime from accountability for the Khashoggi murder.

Jake Johnson ·

Protesters demand climate action in New York City on October 18, 2021.

Despite Big Oil Roadblocks, Poll Shows Majority in US Support Climate Action

Amid congressional inaction, solid majorities of U.S. adults favor policies to slash greenhouse gas pollution, a new Gallup survey found.

Kenny Stancil ·

Police officers in Buffalo, New York walk by the motionless body of 75-year-old Martin Gugino as he bleeds from his ear after being attacked by officers during a protest on June 5, 2020. (Photo: Screengrab/WBFO)

Buffalo Cops Who Shoved 75-Year-Old Peace Activist to Ground Cleared of Wrongdoing

The arbitrator asserted that Martin Gugino was "definitely not an innocent bystander."

Andrea Germanos ·

Mariupol residents are seen in the city

Zelenskyy Claims 'Tens of Thousands' Dead in Mariupol as City Braces for 'Last Battle'

"It was a city of half a million. Mariupol is destroyed," said the Ukrainian president.

Jake Johnson ·

A Palestinian man works in a wheat mill

Aid Group Warns Palestine Wheat Reserves Could Soon Run Out Amid Ukraine Crisis

"The reliance on imports and the constraints forced upon them by Israel's continuing military occupation, settler violence, and land grabs are compounding the food crisis," said Oxfam International.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.