Zelenskyy Claims 'Tens of Thousands' Dead in Mariupol as City Braces for 'Last Battle'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Monday that tens of thousands have been killed in Mariupol as Russian forces bear down on the city, prompting warnings from Ukrainian soldiers that the \u0022last battle\u0022 for control of the strategic port is imminent.\r\n\r\nIn a speech to South Korea\u0026#039;s parliament, Zelenskyy characterized the humanitarian situation in Mariupol as \u0022the worst\u0022 of the war and reiterated his call for more weaponry as ongoing diplomatic talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations fail to produce a peace deal.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It was a city of half a million. Mariupol is destroyed. There are tens of thousands of dead,\u0022 Zelenskyy said, describing a scale of devastation that far outstrips official estimates of civilian casualties. \u0022But even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive.\u0022\r\n\r\nShortly after Zelenskyy delivered his address, Ukrainian forces on the ground in Mariupol warned that Monday \u0022will probably be the last battle\u0022 for the city as \u0022ammunition is running out.\u0022 Reuters reported that its journalists on the ground in Ukraine \u0022saw several Russian tanks heading down a highway in the direction\u0022 of Mariupol on Sunday.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s death for some of us, and captivity for the rest,\u0022 the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. \u0022The enemy gradually pushed us back [and] surrounded us with fire, and is now trying to destroy us.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe brigade added that wounded soldiers make up \u0022almost half\u0022 of the force defending Mariupol.\r\n\r\n\u0022Those whose limbs are not torn off,\u0022 it said, \u0022return to battle.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast week, Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said that around 90% of the city\u0026#039;s infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian forces.\r\n\r\nThroughout Ukraine, Zelenskyy claimed in his speech to South Korean lawmakers, Russian forces have demolished \u0022938 educational facilities\u0022 and \u0022almost 300 hospitals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Not one city, not even two or three,\u0022 the president continued. \u0022These are tens of cities that the Russian military simply tried to wipe off the face of the earth.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnalysts say the complete seizure of Mariupol would be significant for Russian forces given the city\u0026#039;s positioning as a potential \u0022land bridge\u0022 between two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.\r\n\r\nAccording to human rights groups and first-hand testimony from civilians who managed to escape Mariupol during tenuous ceasefires, Russia\u0026#039;s effort to overtake the city has had catastrophic humanitarian consequences.\r\n\r\nHuman Rights Watch (HRW) noted in a report published last month that escaped residents it interviewed \u0022described periods of sustained and often intensifying attacks with explosive weapons, from the beginning of fighting on February 24 to the moment they fled the city.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Witnesses described attacks that killed and injured their neighbors as they took shelter in their homes, prepared food, and fetched water, throwing them from buildings and piercing them with fragments,\u0022 HRW added. \u0022The attacks also destroyed and damaged homes, businesses, and critical civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals and schools, collapsing and burning buildings in numerous parts of the city. The descriptions of the attacks and their effects are consistent with the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects.\u0022\r\n\r\nAgnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, said late last month that \u0022the siege of Mariupol, the denial of humanitarian evacuation and humanitarian escape for the population, and the targeting of civilians... amounts to war crimes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That is the reality of Ukraine right now,\u0022 Callamard added.