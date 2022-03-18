Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

The husband of a Covid-19 patient prays at her bedside

The husband of a Covid-19 patient prays at her bedside in the South Seven Intensive Care Unit on December 8, 2021 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. (Photo: Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Fears of New Covid Wave Grow as GOP Is 'Actively Sabotaging' Aid Effort

"We're running out of money to fight Covid, but critical aid is stalled in Congress," warned one advocacy group. "We can't let this happen."

Jake Johnson

With experts warning that a new Covid-19 surge in the U.S. may be imminent as an Omicron subvariant spreads in Europe and Asia, congressional leaders are making little progress toward a deal to approve funding needed for the continuation of key pandemic response programs—including free vaccines and therapeutics for the uninsured.

Hampered by obstruction from Republican lawmakers who have questioned the need for any new coronavirus funding, Democratic leaders are scrambling to find a path forward for a roughly $16 billion aid package that was yanked from an omnibus spending measure last week.

"A program that pays to test, treat, and vaccinate uninsured people for Covid will end next month without funding."

The same omnibus spending bill provided $29 billion more for the Pentagon than President Joe Biden requested.

The Covid funding was removed after rank-and-file Democrats learned that the aid package was financed by repurposing previously approved pandemic money from states—a scheme, advocated by GOP lawmakers, that some feared would undermine local public health initiatives.

On Friday, the House is set to leave for recess without any coronavirus funding agreement in sight. The Department of Health and Human Services is completely out of coronavirus response money, and the White House is warning that "critical" testing, vaccine, and treatment efforts will be halted in the coming weeks without an infusion of funds.

"Without additional resources from Congress, the results are dire," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing last week. "Just to give you some specifics: In March, testing capacity would—will—decline... In April, free testing and treatments for tens of millions of Americans without health insurance will end. In May, America's supply of monoclonal antibodies will run out."

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the advocacy group Public Citizen called such a scenario "horrifying."

"A program that pays to test, treat, and vaccinate uninsured people for Covid will end next month without funding," the group wrote. "We're running out of money to fight Covid, but critical aid is stalled in Congress. We can't let this happen."

"Without funding," Public Citizen added, "we won't have the resources to expand global vaccination that decreases risk of new variants, keeps cases low, and saves lives."

In an interview on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci—the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—said the U.S. could soon see an increase in coronavirus cases and noted that, without new funding from Congress, "a lot" of programs aimed at fighting the pandemic "are going to stop."

"It really will be a very serious situation," Fauci said. "It just is almost unconscionable."

"Democrats have seemed generally skittish about really going hard at Republicans for their role in actively sabotaging our recovery."

Dr. Ashish Jha, the incoming White House Covid-19 response coordinator, similarly cautioned Thursday that "we are very likely to see more surges of infections."

"As much as I wish otherwise," Jha wrote on Twitter, "the pandemic is not over."

Overall, Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have been declining in recent weeks, though more than 1,200 Americans are still dying each day on average from the virus.

The rapid spread of the BA.2 subvariant, which is highly transmissible, is fueling concerns of another coronavirus wave in the U.S., particularly given that the country has been relaxing public health restrictions over the past several months.

"Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows BA.2... has been tripling in prevalence every two weeks," ABC News reported Thursday. "As of the week ending March 11, BA.2 makes up 23.1% of all Covid cases in the U.S. compared to 7.1% of all cases the week ending Feb. 26, according to the CDC."

The White House has requested more than $20 billion in funding to sustain pandemic response programs, but Republican and Democratic lawmakers last week could only agree to provide $15.6 billion in the omnibus package—and only after accepting the GOP push to take the money from states.

Now, Democratic leaders are attempting to move ahead with the coronavirus aid package as a standalone measure, an approach that appears doomed to fail given that 36 Senate Republicans have said they feel "it is not yet clear why additional funding is needed." Psaki told reporters earlier this week that a number of Republicans aren't returning the White House's phone calls about the necessity of Covid-19 funding.

Dr. Michael Mina, a former Harvard University epidemiologist, said Thursday that "to think we're at a stage to stop appropriating funds and advocating for pandemic preparedness" is "one of the worst decisions that our government could make."

In remarks to the press on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said of the Covid-19 funding: "We're just going to have to pass it, and we'll pass it when we have the votes to pass it."

"In order to have bipartisan votes, we want it to be paid for, and that's what we’re doing," she added.

The Washington Post's Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent argued in a column Thursday that Republicans won't hesitate to lay blame for any new Covid-19 surge at the feet of Democrats, even as the GOP undermines efforts to secure new relief funding that would be used to prevent a wave of infections.

"Democrats have seemed generally skittish about really going hard at Republicans for their role in actively sabotaging our recovery from Covid," the pair wrote. "Republicans, for their part, don't seem all that worried about the politics of a new surge... They've trained their supporters to stop caring about the pandemic much at all, no matter how many people in their communities get sick and die."

"Right now, only one party has any interest in fighting the pandemic," Waldman and Sargent continued. "Democrats need to figure out how to rebut political attacks that make protecting public health harder, and how to make Republicans pay a political price for not caring about our national recovery at best and sabotaging it at worst."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Missouri resident receives coronavirus vaccine

Dire Warnings as Covid Delta Variant Runs Rampant in Unvaccinated Missouri

Jake Johnson ·

A man is tested for Covid-19

As Covid Cases Surge in China and Europe, US Defunds Pandemic Response

Julia Conley ·

Jeff Zients briefs the media on the Covid-19 pandemic response

'The World Paid the Price': Biden's Outgoing Covid Czar Rebuked Over Failures

Brett Wilkins ·

Liesl Eibschutz, a medical student from Dartmouth University, loads a syringe with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Kedren Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

FDA Panel Recommends Pfizer Booster Shots for People 65+ and Especially Vulnerable

Common Dreams staff ·

Latest News

See all
The husband of a Covid-19 patient prays at her bedside

Fears of New Covid Wave Grow as GOP Is 'Actively Sabotaging' Aid Effort

"We're running out of money to fight Covid, but critical aid is stalled in Congress," warned one advocacy group. "We can't let this happen."

Jake Johnson ·

Kharkiv

'Lives of Millions of Ukrainians' Depend on 'Intensified' Diplomacy: UN Political Chief

Rosemary DiCarlo also demanded "thorough investigation and accountability" for violations of international law.

Jessica Corbett ·

Jeff Zients briefs the media on the Covid-19 pandemic response

'The World Paid the Price': Biden's Outgoing Covid Czar Rebuked Over Failures

"The Zients-led Covid response refused to challenge Big Pharma's monopoly control, in the U.S. and globally, over technologies that relied crucially on public support."

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) wears a protective mask while walking through the Canon Tunnel to the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

House Dems Urge McConnell to Rally GOP Behind 'Common-Sense' Gun Reform

"Gun violence impacts all of us and is an existential threat to our lives and our democracy," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who led the letter.

Brett Wilkins ·

Sunrise Movement holds climate rally near White House

New Climate Polling Should Be Warning to Democratic Establishment, Group Says

"The polling indicates that not only should candidates run on policies like the Green New Deal, but they should center them—especially if they want to engage young voters," said the Sunrise Movement.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  5. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  6. Progressives Hand Biden List of 55 Executive Actions Because 'Working People Can't Wait'
  7. The Real Irish-American History They Don't Teach You in School
  8. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day
  9. I Resigned My Diplomatic Post Over the US Invasion of Iraq. Will Any Russian Diplomats Do the Same?
  10. 'We Understand That We Cannot Enter': Zelenskyy Says NATO Doors Closed to Ukraine
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.