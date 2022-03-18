Fears of New Covid Wave Grow as GOP Is 'Actively Sabotaging' Aid Effort

With experts warning that a new Covid-19 surge in the U.S. may be imminent as an Omicron subvariant spreads in Europe and Asia, congressional leaders are making little progress toward a deal to approve funding needed for the continuation of key pandemic response programs—including free vaccines and therapeutics for the uninsured.\r\n\r\nHampered by obstruction from Republican lawmakers who have questioned the need for any new coronavirus funding, Democratic leaders are scrambling to find a path forward for a roughly $16 billion aid package that was yanked from an omnibus spending measure last week.\r\n\r\n\u0022A program that pays to test, treat, and vaccinate uninsured people for Covid will end next month without funding.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe same omnibus spending bill provided $29 billion more for the Pentagon than President Joe Biden requested.\r\n\r\nThe Covid funding was removed after rank-and-file Democrats learned that the aid package was financed by repurposing previously approved pandemic money from states—a scheme, advocated by GOP lawmakers, that some feared would undermine local public health initiatives.\r\n\r\nOn Friday, the House is set to leave for recess without any coronavirus funding agreement in sight. The Department of Health and Human Services is completely out of coronavirus response money, and the White House is warning that \u0022critical\u0022 testing, vaccine, and treatment efforts will be halted in the coming weeks without an infusion of funds.\r\n\r\n\u0022Without additional resources from Congress, the results are dire,\u0022 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing last week. \u0022Just to give you some specifics: In March, testing capacity would—will—decline... In April, free testing and treatments for tens of millions of Americans without health insurance will end. In May, America\u0026#039;s supply of monoclonal antibodies will run out.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Twitter post on Thursday, the advocacy group Public Citizen called such a scenario \u0022horrifying.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A program that pays to test, treat, and vaccinate uninsured people for Covid will end next month without funding,\u0022 the group wrote. \u0022We\u0026#039;re running out of money to fight Covid, but critical aid is stalled in Congress. We can\u0026#039;t let this happen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Without funding,\u0022 Public Citizen added, \u0022we won\u0026#039;t have the resources to expand global vaccination that decreases risk of new variants, keeps cases low, and saves lives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn an interview on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci—the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—said the U.S. could soon see an increase in coronavirus cases and noted that, without new funding from Congress, \u0022a lot\u0022 of programs aimed at fighting the pandemic \u0022are going to stop.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It really will be a very serious situation,\u0022 Fauci said. \u0022It just is almost unconscionable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Democrats have seemed generally skittish about really going hard at Republicans for their role in actively sabotaging our recovery.\u0022\r\n\r\nDr. Ashish Jha, the incoming White House Covid-19 response coordinator, similarly cautioned Thursday that \u0022we are very likely to see more surges of infections.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As much as I wish otherwise,\u0022 Jha wrote on Twitter, \u0022the pandemic is not over.\u0022\r\n\r\nOverall, Covid-19 cases in the U.S. have been declining in recent weeks, though more than 1,200 Americans are still dying each day on average from the virus.\r\n\r\nThe rapid spread of the BA.2 subvariant, which is highly transmissible, is fueling concerns of another coronavirus wave in the U.S., particularly given that the country has been relaxing public health restrictions over the past several months.\r\n\r\n\u0022Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows BA.2... has been tripling in prevalence every two weeks,\u0022 ABC News reported Thursday. \u0022As of the week ending March 11, BA.2 makes up 23.1% of all Covid cases in the U.S. compared to 7.1% of all cases the week ending Feb. 26, according to the CDC.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe White House has requested more than $20 billion in funding to sustain pandemic response programs, but Republican and Democratic lawmakers last week could only agree to provide $15.6 billion in the omnibus package—and only after accepting the GOP push to take the money from states.\r\n\r\nNow, Democratic leaders are attempting to move ahead with the coronavirus aid package as a standalone measure, an approach that appears doomed to fail given that 36 Senate Republicans have said they feel \u0022it is not yet clear why additional funding is needed.\u0022 Psaki told reporters earlier this week that a number of Republicans aren\u0026#039;t returning the White House\u0026#039;s phone calls about the necessity of Covid-19 funding.\r\n\r\nDr. Michael Mina, a former Harvard University epidemiologist, said Thursday that \u0022to think we\u0026#039;re at a stage to stop appropriating funds and advocating for pandemic preparedness\u0022 is \u0022one of the worst decisions that our government could make.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn remarks to the press on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said of the Covid-19 funding: \u0022We\u0026#039;re just going to have to pass it, and we\u0026#039;ll pass it when we have the votes to pass it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In order to have bipartisan votes, we want it to be paid for, and that\u0026#039;s what we’re doing,\u0022 she added.\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post\u0026#039;s Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent argued in a column Thursday that Republicans won\u0026#039;t hesitate to lay blame for any new Covid-19 surge at the feet of Democrats, even as the GOP undermines efforts to secure new relief funding that would be used to prevent a wave of infections.\r\n\r\n\u0022Democrats have seemed generally skittish about really going hard at Republicans for their role in actively sabotaging our recovery from Covid,\u0022 the pair wrote. \u0022Republicans, for their part, don\u0026#039;t seem all that worried about the politics of a new surge... They\u0026#039;ve trained their supporters to stop caring about the pandemic much at all, no matter how many people in their communities get sick and die.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Right now, only one party has any interest in fighting the pandemic,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Waldman and Sargent continued. \u0022Democrats need to figure out how to rebut political attacks that make protecting public health harder, and how to make Republicans pay a political price for not caring about our national recovery at best and sabotaging it at worst.\u0022