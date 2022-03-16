WHO Chief's Message to Nations of the World: 'The Pandemic Is Not Over'

At Wednesday\u0026#039;s World Health Organization media briefing, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on countries around the world to remain vigilant in combating Covid-19, declaring that \u0022the pandemic is not over.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile reported cases have been declining over the past several weeks, Tedros said that infections are once again increasing globally—especially in parts of Asia.\r\n\r\nTedros warned that the rising case numbers are \u0022just the tip of the iceberg,\u0022 due to the reduction of testing in many countries—making the full scale of infections unknown.\r\n\r\nWith many in the developing world still lacking access to lifesaving vaccines, Tedros urged nations to expand vaccination programs worldwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are unacceptably high levels of mortality in many countries, especially where vaccination levels are low among susceptible populations,\u0022 said Tedros.\r\n\r\nHis plea comes as restrictions and public health funding are being rolled back in the U.S., even as infections have risen dramatically in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, and many European nations this week.\r\n\r\n\u0022Continue to vaccinate, test, sequence, provide early care for patients, and apply common-sense public health measures to protect health workers and the public,\u0022 said the WHO director-general. \u0022And we continue to work night and day to expand access to vaccines everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\nTedros\u0026#039; comments came as members of the World Trade Organization finally reached a deal on temporarily waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines—though not tests or treatments—after nearly 18 months of negotiations.