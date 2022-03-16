'Horrific': Russia Allegedly Bombs Mariupol Theater Sheltering Hundreds of Ukrainian Civilians

Russian forces on Wednesday allegedly bombed a theater in which at least hundreds of civilians were reportedly sheltering in Ukraine\u0026#039;s embattled southern port city of Mariupol.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is still impossible to estimate the scale of this horrific and inhumane act.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Mariupol City Council said that a warplane \u0022dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding,\u0022 accusing Russian troops of \u0022purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol.\u0022\r\n\r\nPhotos and video footage showed the theater almost completely destroyed by the attack. It is unknown how many, if any, casualties resulted from the bombing.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t know if there are any survivors,\u0022 one witness told The Guardian. \u0022The bomb shelter is also covered with debris… there are both adults and children there.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is still impossible to estimate the scale of this horrific and inhumane act,\u0022 the council wrote on Telegram. \u0022It is known that after the bombing, the central part of the Drama Theater was destroyed, and the entrance to the bomb shelter in the building was destroyed.\u0022\r\n\r\nAerial photos of the theater taken in recent days show the word \u0022children\u0022 painted in large Russian letters in parking lots on two sides of the building. Video footage reportedly recorded inside the theater before the attack shows the building packed with refuge-seeking civilians, many of them children.\r\n\r\nUkrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attack \u0022another horrendous war crime,\u0022 tweeting that the \u0022Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReuters reports that the Russian Defense Ministry denied that its forces carried out the attack, for which it blamed the Azov Battalion, a far-right Ukrainian militia.\r\n\r\nMariupol is encircled by Russian forces and has suffered heavy bombardment, including many attacks on civilian infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of residents remain trapped in the city, many of them without adequate food, water, power, heat, or medical supplies.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMariupol officials say they have identified 2,400 city residents killed by Russian forces. Pyotr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the city government, said he believes \u0022we have inaccurate data on civilians killed\u0022 and that the true death toll might be as high as 20,000.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is impossible to find words that could describe the level of cruelty and cynicism with which the Russian occupiers are destroying the civilian population of the Ukrainian city by the sea,\u0022 the Mariupol council wrote. \u0022Women, children, and the elderly remain in the enemy\u0026#039;s sights. These are completely unarmed peaceful people. We will never forgive and never forget.\u0022