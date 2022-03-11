80 Experts Agree: 'Reckless' No-Fly Zone 'Would Mean Going to War With Russia'

Nearly 80 foreign policy experts on Thursday urged the Biden administration to continue opposing a no-fly zone in Ukrainian airspace, warning that such a \u0022reckless\u0022 policy would risk bringing the United States into a \u0022shooting war with Russian forces\u0022 as they ramp up their assault on their neighbor.\r\n\r\n\u0022A no-fly zone would expand the war, not stop it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A no-fly zone would commit the U.S. and NATO forces to shoot down any Russian aircraft that enter. It would be naive to think that merely declaring a no-fly zone would convince the Russian military to comply voluntarily,\u0022 78 experts led by led by Stephen Wertheim of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Will Ruger of the American Institute for Economic Research write in an open letter directed at the White House.\r\n\r\n\u0022In short,\u0022 the letter declares, \u0022a no-fly zone would mean going to war with Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\nEven a \u0022limited\u0022 no-fly zone of the kind advocated in recent days by a number of industry-tied former U.S. diplomats and retired generals, the new letter argues, would heighten the chances of a full-blown conflict directly involving the U.S. and Russia, which together possess more than 90% of the world\u0026#039;s nuclear weapons.\r\n\r\n\u0022Some of those calling for... a \u0026#039;limited\u0026#039; no-fly zone admit that they are willing to see the United States and its NATO allies wage war against Russia in defense of Ukraine,\u0022 the letter notes. \u0022For example, one prominent signatory of a letter advocating a no-fly zone has recently admitted that a no-fly zone \u0026#039;is an act of war... You have to enforce a no-fly zone, which means you have to be willing to use force against those who break the no-fly zone.” Even before the war began, another signatory wrote that \u0026#039;U.S. leaders should be marshaling an international coalition of the willing, readying military forces to deter Putin and, if necessary, prepare for war.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A no-fly zone,\u0022 the new letter continues, \u0022would expand the war, not stop it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter came as Russia continued intensifying its aerial attacks on Ukraine, bombing major cities and encircling the capital of Kyiv with ground forces.\r\n\r\n\u0022Shooting down Russian planes... would greatly increase the risks of escalation, up to and including a nuclear confrontation.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter the Russian military bombed a children\u0026#039;s hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated his demand for a no-fly zone over the country, imploring the West to \u0022close the sky right now!\u0022\r\n\r\nBartosz Cichocki, the Polish ambassador to Kyiv, echoed Zelenskyy\u0026#039;s demand on Thursday, claiming in an interview that Russia\u0026#039;s attack on Ukraine would be over \u0022much faster\u0022 if Western powers close the airspace over Ukraine.\r\n\r\nBut the U.S. and other NATO countries have thus far rejected calls for a no-fly zone, expressing agreement with analysts that it would almost guarantee an expansion of Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine. Putin said Sunday that he would consider a no-fly zone enforced by NATO a declaration of war against Russia.\r\n\r\nAnatol Lieven and William Hartung of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft—both of whom signed the new open letter—argued in a column earlier this week that \u0022implementing a no-fly zone of any sort, whether for all of Ukraine or \u0026#039;just\u0026#039; to protect humanitarian corridors and Ukrainian defensive systems, would mean that the U.S. Air Force would essentially become the Ukrainian air force, fighting alongside Ukrainian ground forces against Russia.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden is right to resist these requests,\u0022 they wrote. \u0022Shooting down Russian planes and bombing Russian anti-aircraft sites would greatly increase the risks of escalation, up to and including a nuclear confrontation. That\u0026#039;s reason enough not to go forward, regardless of how loud the demands to do so may be.\u0022