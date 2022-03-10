Sign up for our newsletter.

Ayelet Shaked

Far-right Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked—who has called for genocide against the Palestinian people—co-sponsored a new law that effectively bars Palestinian spouses of Israeli Jews from naturalization. (Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

'Racist' New Israeli Law Bars Naturalization of Palestinian Spouses

"Race- and ethnicity-based laws like this are the hallmarks of apartheid," said U.S. journalist Ryan Grim.

Brett Wilkins

A new law passed Thursday that effectively bans the naturalization of Palestinian spouses of Israeli Jews was condemned by human rights advocates in Israel and around the world, some of whom called it the latest manifestation of an apartheid regime.

"Israeli apartheid is a crime against humanity."

Reut Shaer, a lawyer with the Association of Civil Rights in Israel, told Reuters that the law "comes off as more xenophobic or racist because it's not only giving extra rights and privileges to Jewish people, but also preventing certain basic rights only from the Arab population."

Mossi Raz, an Israeli lawmaker from the social democratic Meretz party, called the new law "racist" and vowed to work to repeal it.

U.S. journalist Ryan Grim tweeted that "race- and ethnicity-based laws like this are the hallmarks of apartheid."

Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, a Chicago city alderman, tweeted that "Israeli apartheid is a crime against humanity," while calling on the U.S. to "act to end the Israeli apartheid regime."

Supporters of the law—which passed by a vote of 45-15—said it would boost Israel's security while preserving the nation's Jewish character.

"The state of Israel is Jewish and so it will remain," Simcha Rothman, a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party who introduced the legislation. "Today, God willing, Israel's defensive shield will be significantly strengthened."

Interior Minister and law co-sponsor Ayelet Shaked—a member of the right-wing Yamina alliance who has amplified calls for genocide against Palestinians—hailed the vote as a victory for a "Jewish and democratic state" over a "state of all its citizens."

Public polling has consistently shown a majority of Israeli Jews oppose marriage between Arabs and Jewish people. The very prospect of Jewish women dating Arab men has brought seething crowds out into the streets of towns like Bat Yam, where in 2010 one demonstrator asserted that "any Jewish woman who goes with an Arab should be killed."

It's not just marriage. Rabbis in dozens of Israeli cities and towns—some of them government employees—have issued religious edicts forbidding Jews from renting homes to Arabs, including Israeli citizens.

Leading Israeli and international human rights groups, as well as prominent international figures including former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and the late South African human rights icon Desmond Tutu, have accused Israel of perpetrating a system of apartheid.

Fisherman push their boat during low tide on oily mud in the river at Ogoniland's village of K-Dere, near Bodo, which is part of the Niger Delta region, on February 20, 2019. -Decades of oil spills has left the Ogoniland region in southern Nigeria an environmental disaster zone. (Photo: should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Environmental 'Sacrifice Zones' Require Ambitious Action: UN Expert

"It is deeply distressing to see that clusters of the most heavily polluting and hazardous facilities, such as open-pit mines, smelters, petroleum refineries, chemical plants, and garbage dumps tend to be located near these disadvantaged communities."

Jessica Corbett ·

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sanders Welcomes End of Major League Lockout But Slams 'Baseball Oligarchs'

"We are dealing with an organization controlled by a number of billionaires," the democratic socialist senator said, while vowing to introduce legislation to end MLB owners' antitrust exemption.

Brett Wilkins ·

A sign reflects the price per gallon of fuel at a gas station on March 10, 2022 in Miami.

Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'

"This is a bill to reduce gas prices and hold Big Oil accountable," said Rep. Ro Khanna, who led the measure in the U.S. House.

Andrea Germanos ·

Census protest

As Feared, 2020 Census Significantly Undercounted Minorities

"This undercount means we are saddled with inaccurate numbers for the next decade," said one rights advocate. "The consequences are serious."

Julia Conley ·

