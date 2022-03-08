'Can't Fool Us': 250+ Groups Reject Biden Rebrand of Trump's Medicare Privatization Ploy

More than 250 advocacy groups representing seniors, people with disabilities, doctors, and other constituencies made clear Tuesday that they\u0026#039;re not remotely satisfied with the Biden administration\u0026#039;s rebrand of a Trump-era pilot program that allows private industry to gain a foothold in traditional Medicare.\r\n\r\n\u0022HHS gave Direct Contracting a fresh coat of paint, but we can see right through it.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a new letter addressed to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the coalition warned that the revamped pilot program known as ACO REACH \u0022retains the most dangerous elements\u0022 of the Trump administration\u0026#039;s Medicare Direct Contracting experiment, which officially debuted in 2020 despite internal concerns about its legality.\r\n\r\n\u0022If allowed to continue, REACH would completely transform traditional Medicare by allowing third-party middlemen to manage seniors\u0026#039; care, without seniors\u0026#039; full understanding or consent,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022Millions of seniors who actively chose traditional Medicare will be automatically enrolled into REACH entities, many of which will likely be run by for-profit businesses, such as commercial insurers, venture capital and private equity investors, and even dialysis centers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Although REACH middlemen are required to notify seniors of their enrollment, few seniors are likely to understand the implications,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022Because seniors are automatically enrolled into REACH based upon their relationship with their primary care provider, the only way for a beneficiary to opt out is to change primary care providers.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast week, the Biden administration announced that instead of terminating the Trump administration\u0026#039;s Medicare pilot program—as physicians and progressive activists demanded—it is moving ahead with the program under a different name and a slightly different structure. That approach won applause from the healthcare industry, which had lobbied for such reforms and against complete elimination of the program.\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration\u0026#039;s changes are set to take effect in January 2023.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDoctors leading the charge against Direct Contracting (DC) argued that the new tweaks will do little to mitigate the threat the experiment poses to traditional Medicare, which covers roughly 36 million Americans.\r\n\r\nIn a Tuesday statement, Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP) president Dr. Susan Rogers said that \u0022HHS gave Direct Contracting a fresh coat of paint, but we can see right through it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022REACH is simply a new name for the same backdoor scheme to privatize Medicare.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Hundreds of community leaders joined forces to say: You can\u0026#039;t fool us, we know Medicare privatization when we see it,\u0022 said Rogers.\r\n\r\nWhile Biden officials shrouded ACO REACH in a veneer of progressivism—emphasizing such goals as \u0022addressing historical healthcare disparities\u0022 and achieving \u0022greater transparency\u0022—PNHP notes in a policy brief that the redesigned initiative \u0022includes major giveaways to profit-seeking REACH middlemen that will open the door to increased profiteering in marginalized communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Compared to DC, REACH gives middlemen less financial risk for health costs and quality, and more potential for profit at the expense of traditional Medicare and its beneficiaries,\u0022 notes PHNP, which coordinated the new letter opposing REACH.\r\n\r\nThe group also accused the Biden administration of making a \u0022superficial nod to equity that may lead to profiteering in underserved communities,\u0022 pointing specifically to the REACH program\u0026#039;s \u0022no-strings-attached bonus for enrolling vulnerable beneficiaries.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022CMS created a \u0026#039;Health Equity Benchmark Adjustment\u0026#039; to incentivize REACH middlemen to enroll underserved beneficiaries, determined by residence and Medicaid eligibility,\u0022 PNHP observed. \u0022CMS will give REACH middlemen an additional $30/month ($360/year) for each beneficiary in the top decile of the Benchmark, regardless of how much care each beneficiary receives.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works—one of the signatories to the Tuesday letter—argued in a statement Tuesday that \u0022REACH is simply a new name for the same backdoor scheme to privatize Medicare.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Unless the Biden administration pulls the plug now, this program will put for-profit insurers and Wall Street between seniors and their doctors,\u0022 said Lawson. \u0022This letter shows how broad-based the opposition to REACH is. Tweaks aren\u0026#039;t good enough—President Biden and Secretary Becerra must end this dangerous experiment immediately.\u0022