Senate GOP Agenda Would Hike Taxes on Poorest 40% by Average of $1,000

The policy agenda that Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida unveiled last month—and has continued to promote despite mounting backlash—would hike annual taxes on the poorest 40% of people in the United States by $1,000 on average while not raising taxes on the richest 1% by a single penny.\r\n\r\nSo concluded a state-by-state analysis of Scott\u0026#039;s plan released Monday by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), which estimates that \u0022the poorest fifth of Americans would pay 34% of the tax increase while the next fifth of Americans would pay 45% of the tax increase.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to a summary of Scott\u0026#039;s proposal—entitled \u0022An 11-Point Plan to Rescue America\u0022—every American who currently isn\u0026#039;t required to pay federal income taxes would \u0022pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount.\u0022\r\n\r\nTens of millions of U.S. households don\u0026#039;t owe federal income taxes each year, either because their annual incomes are below a certain threshold or they qualify for programs that offset their tax burdens.\r\n\r\nTo analyze the potential impact of the plan outlined by Scott—the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee—ITEP assumes it would \u0022require federal income tax liability of at least $1.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For some Americans, this would simply increase their tax liability from $0 to $1,\u0022 ITEP notes. \u0022But many others currently have negative federal income tax liability because they receive refundable tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit, which can result in a household receiving a check from the IRS.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis continues:\r\n\r\n\r\nThese refundable tax credits are one feature of the federal personal income tax that makes it progressive. But Americans, including those who benefit from these tax credits, pay many other taxes that are not progressive, such as the federal payroll tax and state and local taxes, particularly property taxes and sales taxes...\r\n\r\nThe only possible interpretation of Sen. Scott\u0026#039;s proposal is that everyone who has negative federal income tax liability under current law would instead have federal income tax liability of at least $1. The EITC and Child Tax Credit would no longer provide households with negative income tax liability, meaning no one would receive money from the IRS after they file their tax return. The most significant effects would be felt by the poorest 40% of Americans.\r\n\r\n\r\nOverall, more than 35% of Americans would pay more in federal income taxes if Scott\u0026#039;s plan were to be adopted, according to ITEP.\r\n\r\nBut, the policy organization notes, the top 1% wouldn\u0026#039;t see their taxes rise at all under Scott\u0026#039;s plan, which would also sunset \u0022all federal legislation\u0022 after five years—a policy that would eliminate Social Security, Medicare, civil rights laws, and other measures unless Congress actively votes to reauthorize them.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile the Florida Republican\u0026#039;s economic proposal targets poor households that aren\u0026#039;t required to pay federal income taxes, it\u0026#039;s not clear whether the plan would ensure that ultra-rich Americans who frequently dodge their tax obligations are forced to pay up in the future.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are a small number of uber-wealthy Americans who avoid federal income tax thanks to a series of loopholes that allow them to claim little to no income. If that was who Sen. Scott was talking about, we\u0026#039;d be cheering him on,\u0022 the Patriotic Millionaires, an advocacy group that supports higher taxes on the wealthy, wrote in an email to supporters last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022Most people who don\u0026#039;t pay any federal income taxes are exempt because they don\u0026#039;t make enough money,\u0022 the group continued. \u0022These are people who are making just enough, or often not enough, to keep their families afloat. While in 2017 the GOP seemed happy to write a tax bill that gave 83% of the benefits to the top 1%, they now want to raise taxes on everyone else, even those who may live well below the poverty line.\u0022