Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Ukrainian and Russian diplomats sit for talks in Belarus

Delegations attend the third round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Brest, Belarus on March 07, 2022. (Photo by Foreign Ministry of Belarus/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Moscow Says Attack Will End 'In a Moment' If Ukraine Agrees to Demands

The Kremlin said Russia's demands include a commitment from Ukraine not to join NATO and a recognition of two breakaway regions as independent states.

Jake Johnson

The Kremlin said Monday that Russia's deadly assault on Ukraine would end "in a moment" if the country's leadership agrees to a series of demands, including a firm commitment to not join NATO and formal recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined Russia's demands in a phone interview with Reuters ahead of a third round of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats on Monday as the civilian death toll from the invasion continues to mount and the refugee crisis worsens.

In addition to diplomatic talks in Belarus, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are set to meet in person in Turkey on Thursday, the highest-level meeting between the two nations since Russia's assault began late last month.

"They should make amendments to the constitution according to which Ukraine would reject any aims to enter any bloc," Peskov told Reuters on Monday, reiterating a longstanding Moscow demand. "We have also spoken about how they should recognize that Crimea is Russian territory and that they need to recognize that Donetsk and Lugansk are independent states. And that's it. It will stop in a moment."

Peskov added that Russia is "finishing the demilitarization of Ukraine" but denied it is seeking to seize Ukrainian territory or oust the country's national leadership.

"Ukraine is an independent state that will live as it wants, but under conditions of neutrality," said Peskov.

Ukrainian officials did not publicly respond to Russia's demands ahead of the talks in Turkey.

It's not clear whether Ukraine will be open to Russia's demands as long as Russian forces continue to shell and bomb Ukrainian cities.

The Washington Post reported that "while Ukraine is open to neutrality, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out an agreement that would compromise the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

During the previous round of talks on the border of Belarus, Ukraine demanded an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of all Russian troops, demands that Russia has thus far rejected.

Over the weekend and into Monday, Ukraine and Russia attempted to establish ceasefires to allow civilians to flee besieged cities, but the agreements repeatedly broke down, with both sides blaming the other for the failure to stop the shelling and bombing.

The United Nations said Monday that it has been able to confirm 406 civilian deaths since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

Correction: The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are set to meet on Thursday, not Monday.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

A photo shows a city square in Kharkiv following a missile attack

'Undisguised Terror': Ukrainian President Condemns Russian Missile Attack

Jake Johnson ·

Protesters urge rich countries to support a patent waiver for coronavirus vaccines

3 Million People Have Died of Covid Since Rich Nations Began Obstructing Vaccine Patent Waiver

Jake Johnson ·

A patient receives treatment at a hospital in Indonesia

'A Race Against Time': Doctors Without Borders Implores Rich Nations to Stop Stalling Patent Waiver

Jake Johnson ·

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice lead a walk-out and rally at the company's headquarters to demand that leaders take action on climate change in Seattle, Washington on September 20, 2019.

Study Exposes How World's Biggest Corporations Embellish Climate Progress

Kenny Stancil ·

Latest News

See all
A person in Barcelona, Spain is seen observing the graphic representation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for an end to Russia's invasion on March 7, 2022.

Zelenksyy Says 'We Have the Possible Resolution' for Russian Demands

The Ukrainian president said that his country is "not prepared for ultimatums" from Moscow and urged Putin to escape his "informational bubble" and "start talking."

Kenny Stancil ·

Florida Don't Say Gay

Students Rally Against 'Don't Say Gay' Bill at Florida Capitol

"Restricting discussion of queer people and erasing our identity within public schools will only exacerbate the pre-existing issues that LGBTQ+ youth face," said one student protest organizer.

Brett Wilkins ·

Brain scans

Study Shows Covid-19 Infection Linked to Brain Shrinkage, Cognitive Decline

One Oxford University researcher said this "is the only study in the world to be able to demonstrate 'before vs after' changes in the brain associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection."

Jon Queally ·

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers remarks during a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 7, 2022. (Photo: Li Xin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Urging 'Calmness,' China Offers to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks

"Beijing is not the only one that can mediate but, at this moment, it may be the best possible mediator the world has," argued one foreign policy analyst.

Kenny Stancil ·

Amazon deforestation

Study Warns of 'Profound' Consequences as Amazon Nears 'Tipping Point'

New research reveals lost rainforest resiliency imperils biodiversity, carbon storage, and the climate "at a global scale."

Brett Wilkins ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.